« previous post |

I often receive anguished inquiries about emojis, emoticons, hanzi, hangul, kana, and similar matters. I try to answer as many of them as I can, and many of them have important implications for the nature of writing, the relationship between speech and script, cultural interactions and contexts, and so forth.

Back in mid-January, there was some Twitter discussion about a group of mysterious emoji characters (here, here, here, here, and here), and Ben Zimmer played a key role in it:

https://twitter.com/aaaronson/status/1615515721320079363

The first four sometimes get combined to read "back on top soon" (e.g., here).

🔙🔛🔝🔜



(Hope that renders for you.)

As Ben noted in the Twitter thread, these were brought over from the emoji set that appeared on Japanese phones — see this list. And early versions of some characters date back to the set used by NTT Docomo way back in 1999 when emojis were born — see here. Ben wondered whether there's any way to reconstruct the Japanese cultural context that necessitated these characters? The exclamation point after "On" seems particularly baffling.

Ben's good questions and observations launched me on an investigation that took so long I forgot all about it amidst the welter of everything else that was going on — until now that we're having spring break and I'm trying my best to catch up on old e-mail and I came back to this old thread.

My initial impression was that, if the first four together mean anything, it would likely be "go back to the beginning / start [of the game / session] as soon as possible). "End" would be "end of the game / session".

🔙🔛🔝🔜

I asked around among my friends who are aficionados of emojis if they had any ideas that would help to explain our conundrum.

Zihan Guo, a master of anime, who has been watching it since she was in primary school, quickly weighed in:

I am not sure if I understood your question about these emojis. If the question is about these four / five emojis together as a set, I have no clue other than that the first four form the phrase "back on top soon" as you said. I myself have not seen it.

If the question is about each individual emoji, I think "back" and "top" are self-evident. "Soon" and "end" are somewhat ambiguous, but I can somehow make sense of why the arrows are the way they are. As for "on!", I think the exclamation mark makes "on" an active state rather than a normal preposition. Some anime scenes immediately came to my mind: gamers say "…, on!" to signal the start of a session; sports players say "…, on!" to activate / enter the zone. My impression is that ! expresses motion and dynamism.

Ben responded:

I think the "back on top soon" thing is just people playing around with these emojis and stringing them together into something that makes sense in English — but that makes the "ON!" even more peculiar. Your informant's explanation makes perfect sense.

Nathan Hopson added what amounts to a mini history of emoji and emoticon:

The original 176 emoji were invented by Kurita Shigetaka (栗田穣崇) in 1998 and released in 1999.



That was the same year that DoCoMo paved the way for the world's first "smartphones" with its i-mode mobile internet service. From its beginning in 1995, Kurita had been on the i-mode development team.



However, at the time, pagers were the most common texting tool. I had one, for example, because i-mode was prohibitively expensive at launch. Pagers were incredibly good at what they did, but had all the limitations of early SMS, and additionally were limited to katakana and had janky keyboards (if memory serves). All the expected chaos ensued.



The first emoji — in the sense that it was the spark that led to the development of the next 175 – was the ♥. The heart was briefly available on DoCoMo's pagers before i-mode, but was removed for reasons I don't really understand before making a comeback as part of the Kurita-emoji lexicon.



These iconic icons are celebrated at MoMA, which describes them this way:

§§

The shift toward concise, telegraphic correspondence that began with the advent of email in the 1970s accelerated dramatically when messaging moved to mobile. The abridged nature of mobile communication tends to obscure tone and emotion. Emoji, when combined with text, allow for more nuanced intonation. Filling in for body language, they reassert the human in the abstract space of electronic communication.

§§

In brief, for Kurita, the original heart was a way to distinguish between ナニシテルノ (nani shiteru no; lit., "What are you doing?") meaning, for example, "Hey, are you free?" from other meanings such as, "What the hell are you doing!" Kurita has said in interviews that he thought ナニシテルノ♥ would clear up this potentially disastrous ambiguity.



This was an extension of the emoticon phenomenon begun by Scott Fahlman in 1982 and reinterpreted in Japan in 1987 by Wakabayashi Yasushi (若林泰志) as （^_^）, as well as the history of the widespread public use of pictographs that began with the 1964 Tokyo Olympics. And of course, there were also such novelties as Zapf Ding­bats that are part of this overall history. It was also not unrelated to the goroawase (語呂合わせ) numerical wordplay that gave us texting abbreviations such as



39 → さんきゅう → サンキュウ (thank you)



and calling Death by writing



4242961 → しにしにころし → 死に死に殺し (death death kill)



in anime.



The addition of Kurita's emoji to Gmail (2007) and the iPhone (2008) and encoding in Unicode probably cemented their place in the international lexicon.



Parenthetically, I always liked the Chinese kaomoji using jiong 囧 and wish they had caught on more:

╭囧╮, ╰囧╯, ╮ 囧╭, ╔囧╗, ╔囧╝, ╚囧╝



As to the particular desire/need for ON!, I can only guess. I assume it started out with roughly the same usage as the "bullseye" 🎯 emoji, for example, has today: "right on!" "yes!" "exactly!"

In that sense, it's certainly no stranger than the use of the "lobster" 🦞 emoji to mean "yay!" because the claws are raised in triumph and joy — or are ready for boiling and eating, I guess, depending on your preferences.



I suppose someone could try contacting Kurita via Twitter?



Article by Kurita.



Japanese articles interviewing Kurita: here and here.



Part 1 of a good English-language history of Kurita's emoji.



Book chapter on Chinese emoji.

(Sorry that's a bit scattered)

Finally, I received the following from Fangdan Li:

Based on some of Kurita’s (creator of emoji in 1999) interviews, it seems that the main targets of Kurita’s emojis were young consumers back in the 1990s and 2000s. Therefore, I think looking into products such as manga, video games and magazines that young Japanese were consuming back then could help reconstruct part of the Japanese cultural contexts for these emojis.

The exclamation point after “On” seems to reflect a trend of the excessive use of this mark in Japanese popular culture. As you may have known, exclamation points did not appear in Japanese until the late nineteenth century, but by the time when Kurita designed emoji, they have become a common tool for emphasis or expressing the emotion of surprise in manga and video games for youths.

For example, in boy’s comics, or shōnen manga in Japan, exclamation points appeared both in the title and dialogues. This webpage shows examples from the 1990s, but we could see them in comics that came out as early as in the 1960s.

In this video of the gameplay of Pokemon Gold (initially published in 1999), you could see that “!” appeared at the end of most of the sentences in the texts that showed up at the bottom of the screen.

In this game magazine called “Game On!” which was serialized in Japan between 1993 and 1996, “!” appeared both in the title of the magazine and the main text.

That's enough on Japanese arrow emojis for today. In the course of this disquisition, many other topics have been raised, including the question of the relationship / difference between hanzi and emoji. We will return to some of them in forthcoming posts.

Selected readings

Permalink