My, my, my!! Who'da thunk it?

Japanese beef brand faces marketing mess as kanji creates confusion

Japan Today (5/4/24)

The government of Ibaraki Prefecture has hit a marketing snag in the promotion of its local Hitachiwagyu Beef specialty after a survey showed a significant percentage of young Japanese adults cannot read the kanji characters in its name. Japan boasts numerous wagyu luxury beef variants, most famously the Kobe Beef from Hyogo Prefecture in the country's west. The Hitachiwagyu name refers to Hitachi Province, the pre-1875 name for Ibaraki Prefecture.

The meat is sourced from Japanese Black cattle raised in the prefecture just north of Tokyo for 30 months. But a national online survey conducted with 300 participants in December showed some 57 percent of people in their 20s and 43 percent in their 30s were unable to correctly identify the kanji characters for "Hitachi." Older respondents fared better, with 33 percent of those in their 40s, 35 percent of people in their 50s and just 22 percent of individuals in their 60s offering the wrong answer. …

A majority of people in their twenties don't know how to read the characters for the "Hitachi" of "Hitachiwagyu", where "wagyu" is a word for Japanese luxury beef that even many Americans know, and Hitachi is, of course, a world-famous multinational conglomerate whose name is written with two very simple, common kanji, 日立, meaning "sun" and "stand erect", whereas the "Hitachi" of this particular brand of beef is written with two completely different kanji, 常陸. These are both relatively simple and common, with the meanings "frequent / common (!)" and "land / shore"). This unusual reading of 常+陸 as "hitachi" comes from the old name of a former province located in and forming a large part of present-day Ibaraki Prefecture, whence this special wagyu beef originates. It is also the name of a famous Sumo wrestler during the early 1900s who hailed from this area.

This is not a matter of character amnesia. Rather, it is a case of large portions of the populace not knowing how to pronounce the kanji in this particular word, though they may (or may not) know how to pronounce them in other contexts.

