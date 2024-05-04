« previous post |

Today's xkcd:

Mouseover title: "The company tried to document how often employees were celebrating Software Testing Day, but their recordkeeping system kept mysteriously crashing."

Caroline Davies, "‘They thought I was a child’: US airline repeatedly registers 101-year-old as baby", The Guardian 4/28/2024:

A 101-year-old woman has been frequently mistaken for an infant because an airline’s booking system was unable to compute her date of birth.

The woman, named only as Patricia, was born in 1922, but the American Airlines system apparently does not recognise that year, defaulting instead to 2022, the BBC reported .

We should keep in mind that recent hires were infants — or not yet conceived — at the time of the infamous Y2K panic.

And of course there's also the Year 2038 Problem with (some implementations of) Unix time…

