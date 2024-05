« previous post | next post »

stephsmithio, "Swear words in Taylor Swift albums [OC]", r/dataisbeautiful:





A few quick trips to the Google Books Ngram Viewer will confirm that Ms. Swift is tracing larger-scale trends, e.g.

Also, see John McWhorter, "Curses Aren’t ‘Just Words’", The Atlantic 5/4/2021.

And maybe also "Male and female word usage", 8/7/2014.

