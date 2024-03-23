The textbook
racket industry
« previous post |
SMBC dramatizes an all-too-common dynamic in the textbook industry. The initial negotiation:
That "one other matter":
The solution?
The aftercomic:
A series of more recent takes on a related issue, from Dumbing of Age:
(The mouseover title for that one is worth noting: "dang gendered spellings")
For those unfamiliar with the DoA cast, the key characters in this sequence are Robin, Jason, and Dorothy…
And for a smidge of linguistic relevance, here are the online "lecture notes" (==texts) for recent editions of a couple of my courses: ling0001 and ling2250.
(…and no, Penn's Linguistics Department does have –or contemplate having — 9,999 courses. It's just that Penn's Registrar recently outsourced itself to a company whose data model insists rigidly that all courses have four-digit numbers…)