« previous post |

Jon Levine, "RFK Jr. says COVID may have been ‘ethnically targeted’ to spare Jews", NY Post 7/15/2023:

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. dished out wild COVID-19 conspiracy theories this week during a press event at an Upper East Side restaurant, claiming the bug was a genetically engineered bioweapon that may have been “ethnically targeted” to spare Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese people.

Kennedy floated the idea during a question-and-answer portion of raucous booze and fart-filled dinner at Tony’s Di Napoli on East 63d Street.

“COVID-19. There is an argument that it is ethnically targeted. COVID-19 attacks certain races disproportionately,” Kennedy said. “COVID-19 is targeted to attack Caucasians and black people. The people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese.”

“We don’t know whether it was deliberately targeted or not but there are papers out there that show the racial or ethnic differential and impact,” Kennedy hedged.

There's been a fair amount of mostly-negative reaction in the mass media, with more varied responses in social media.

RFK Jr. defended himself on twitter:

There are at least three problems with this defense.

The first (and least important) problem is that he gets the date of the cited paper wrong — it's not a "2021 study", it's Yuan Hou et al., "New insights into genetic susceptibility of COVID-19: an ACE2 and TMPRSS2 polymorphism analysis", BMC Med. July 15 2020. (Submitted April 25, 2020…) The date matters only because it was relatively early in the pandemic, and the paper's proposed genetic connections are prospective and speculative, based only on the authors' ideas about what molecular mechanisms might turn out to be crucial. Those speculations also motivate the paper's proposal that hydroxychloroquine would be an "effective treatment" — which turned out not to be true.

Facts about actual infection rates by ethnicity are missing from the paper that RFK Jr. cited, perhaps because they were not available in July of 2020. When those facts became available, they mostly contradict the paper's 2020 predictions and RFK Jr.'s 2023 claims.

The second (and slightly more important) problem is that RFK Jr., contrary to his defense, did very clearly imply the the ethnic effect was deliberately engineered.

He starts by stating directly (and falsely) that the virus is "targeted to attack" certain ethnic groups and spare others:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

COVID 19 is targeted

to attack

uh Caucasians and

and uh and

uh black people.

The people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews

and uh and Chinese.

And then he goes on to raise the question of "whether it was deliberately targeted or not", strongly implying a positive conclusion by citing "papers out there that show the racial and ethnic differential" and asserting that the Chinese and the Ukrainians are developing "ethnic bio weapons":

Your browser does not support the audio element.

And but ((might)) we don't know whether it was deliberately targeted that or not

but there are papers out there that show the

you know the um

the racial and ethnic differential and impact to that.

We do know that the Chinese are spending hundreds of millions of dollars developing ethnic bio weapons

and we are developing ethnic bio weapons.

That's what all those labs in the Ukraine are about.

They're collecting Russian DNA, they're collecting Chinese DNA

so that we can target people by race and

Finally, the third (and most important) problem with his defense is that he's massively misrepresenting the article he cites in support of his assertion about ethnic targeting. As mentioned above, the article is based on speculative possible relations between genomic variations and susceptibility to infection — but the big issue is the tiny rates of the cited variants across all the surveyed populations. Here's panel b of figure 1 from that paper:

CAPTION: Distribution of 61 deleterious variants in the ACE2 coding region identified in gnomAD (v3). Polyphen2 > 0.96 and CADD scores > 20 as cutoff identify putative deleterious variants. The upper panel using 3 colors shows the functional domains of ACE2, and the height of the vertical line represents the number of populations that carry this variant. The lower heatmap shows the allele frequencies (color key) of a variant across different populations.

Zeroing in on the "color key" for that "lower heatmap":

In other words, the maximum population frequency of any the variants surveyed is 1 person in 100 — and for the EUR population, most of the variants are more in the range of 1 in 10,000.

This is yet another example of the pernicious effects of statistical ignorance and the propensity towards what I've called "grouping-think". Some relevant links:

The Pirahã and us, 10/6/2007

"Mandatory treatment for generic plurals?", 9/13/2009

"Grouping-think", 6/9/2022

"Generic Plurals Considered Harmful", 6/20/2022

"The psychology of thinking discretely", 10/20/2022

Permalink