Some recent articles on language and linguistics, part 2
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- "How Six Minnesotans Are Preserving Their Rare Languages." Das, Shubhanjana. Sahan Journal, April 28, 2026. https://sahanjournal.com/arts-culture/native-speakers-rare-languages-minnesota/.
- "An Inverse Correlation between Structural Linguistic and Human Genetic Diversity." Graff, Anna et al. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences 123, no. 18 (May 5, 2026): e2526762123. https://www.pnas.org/doi/abs/10.1073/pnas.2526762123.
- "An Interdisciplinary Perspective on the Definition of Evaluative Meaning: What Can Linguistics Learn from Psychology and Philosophy?" Jiang, Jiaxing et al. Humanities and Social Sciences Communications (May 7, 2026). https://www.nature.com/articles/s41599-026-07138-7.
- "Source Language Interference or Cognitive Load Minimization? Evidence from a Syntactic Dependency-Annotated Corpus of Bidirectional Interpreting." Jiang, Xinlei et al. Humanities and Social Sciences Communications (April 29, 2026). https://www.nature.com/articles/s41599-026-07400-y.
- "A New Early-Ninth-Century Manuscript of Cædmon's Hymn: Rome, Biblioteca Nazionale Centrale, Vitt. Em. 1452, 122v." Magnanti, Elisabetta et al. Early Medieval England and Its Neighbours 52 (April 28, 2026): e9. https://www.cambridge.org/core/journals/early-medieval-england-and-its-n/article/new-earlyninthcentury-manuscript-of-caedmons-hymn-rome-biblioteca-nazionale-centrale-vitt-em-1452-122v/2496FC9C9E4876935BB4190048C7C8A9.
[courtesy of Ted McClure]