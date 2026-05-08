Some recent articles on language and linguistics, part 2

May 8, 2026 @ 6:39 pm · Filed by under Announcements, Bibliography, Language and genetics, Language and music, Language and philosophy, Language and psychology, Language preservation, Manuscripts, Syntax

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  • "An Interdisciplinary Perspective on the Definition of Evaluative Meaning: What Can Linguistics Learn from Psychology and Philosophy?" Jiang, Jiaxing et al. Humanities and Social Sciences Communications (May 7, 2026). https://www.nature.com/articles/s41599-026-07138-7.
  • "Source Language Interference or Cognitive Load Minimization? Evidence from a Syntactic Dependency-Annotated Corpus of Bidirectional Interpreting." Jiang, Xinlei et al. Humanities and Social Sciences Communications (April 29, 2026). https://www.nature.com/articles/s41599-026-07400-y.

[courtesy of Ted McClure]

May 8, 2026 @ 6:39 pm · Filed by under Announcements, Bibliography, Language and genetics, Language and music, Language and philosophy, Language and psychology, Language preservation, Manuscripts, Syntax


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