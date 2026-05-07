Promoting Taiwanese language usage in Taiwan
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Taipei City Council forms Taiwanese Language Revitalization Caucus
Civic groups call for wider everyday use of Taiwanese
Keoni Everington, Taiwan News (5/6/26)
statistics show that in 2020, 66.4% of people primarily used Mandarin, while 31.7% used Taiwanese as their main language, CNA reported. However, 54.3% reported using Taiwanese as a secondary language, indicating that many people have some ability in the language but lack an environment in which to use it.
AntC observes:
The caucus is looking to the mechanisms of the Development of National Languages Act — whose purpose I understand to be to defend threatened/minority languages, especially the indigenous Austronesian ones.
I'd say you can hear Taiwanese being used for everyday purposes; but perhaps less so in Taipei City or amongst youngsters.
Selected readings
- "Speaking Taiwanese as a Second Language in Taiwan" (9/28/21)
- "Battle for Taiwanese" (1/24/23)