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Taipei City Council forms Taiwanese Language Revitalization Caucus

Civic groups call for wider everyday use of Taiwanese

Keoni Everington, Taiwan News (5/6/26)

(in Mandarin)

statistics show that in 2020, 66.4% of people primarily used Mandarin, while 31.7% used Taiwanese as their main language, CNA reported. However, 54.3% reported using Taiwanese as a secondary language, indicating that many people have some ability in the language but lack an environment in which to use it.

AntC observes:

The caucus is looking to the mechanisms of the Development of National Languages Act — whose purpose I understand to be to defend threatened/minority languages, especially the indigenous Austronesian ones.



I'd say you can hear Taiwanese being used for everyday purposes; but perhaps less so in Taipei City or amongst youngsters.

Selected readings

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