Some recent articles on language and linguistics
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- "Does the Brain Really Know What Word Is Coming Next?" Antonello, Richard J. eLife 15 (April 27, 2026): e111163. https://doi.org/10.7554/eLife.111163.
- "The Sound of Populism: Distinct Linguistic Features Across Populist Variants." Wang, Yu et al. Humanities and Social Sciences Communications (April 27, 2026). https://www.nature.com/articles/s41599-026-06799-8.
- "The Phonology of Sperm Whale Coda Vowels." Beguš, Gašper et al. Royal Society Proceedings B: Biological Sciences 293, no. 2069 (April 15, 2026): 20252994. https://dx.doi.org/10.1098/rspb.2025.2994.
- "Name Use by Companion Parrots." Benedict, Lauryn et al. PLOS ONE 21, no. 4 (April 17, 2026): e0346830. https://dx.plos.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0346830.
- "The Evolutionary History and Unique Genetic Diversity of Indigenous Americans." Castro e Silva, Marcos Araújo et al. Nature (April 22, 2026). https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-026-10406-w.
- "The Semantics of Romance Geonyms: Cross-Linguistic Variation Meets Context Sensitivity." Samo, Giuseppe et al. Humanities and Social Sciences Communications (April 15, 2026). https://www.nature.com/articles/s41599-026-07178-z.
[courtesy of Ted McClure]
David Marjanović said,
May 6, 2026 @ 7:51 am
Open access!!!