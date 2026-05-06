Some recent articles on language and linguistics

May 6, 2026 @ 6:33 am · Filed by under Animal communication, Announcements, Bibliography, Language teaching and learning, Psycholinguistics

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[courtesy of Ted McClure]

May 6, 2026 @ 6:33 am · Filed by under Animal communication, Announcements, Bibliography, Language teaching and learning, Psycholinguistics


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  1. David Marjanović said,

    May 6, 2026 @ 7:51 am

    "The Evolutionary History and Unique Genetic Diversity of Indigenous Americans." Castro e Silva, Marcos Araújo et al. Nature (April 22, 2026). https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-026-10406-w.

    Open access!!!

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