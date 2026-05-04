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I was aware of this article nearly a week ago, but was too preoccupied with other matters to post on it till today.

French researcher cracks 4,000-year-old Elamite script from Iran

The 4,000-year-old Linear Elamite script from what is now Iran has long eluded archaeologists hoping to unlock the secrets of a near-forgotten age. French archaeologist François Desset's work on deciphering the writing system now has some comparing him to Jean-François Champollion, the famed philologist who deciphered ancient Egyptian hieroglyphics.



By France 24 (28/04/2026)

War wages on, archeology and linguistics continue

While a modern-day war has focused the world's attention on Iran, for French archaeologist François Desset it was a millennia-old mystery that drew him to the country.

His quest: to decipher the 4,000-year-old writing system of Linear Elamite that had long been considered impossible to crack.

"Of all the writing systems used in Iran, the only one that is truly local – developed within the territory we now call Iran – is Linear Elamite," the 43-year-old told AFP, at his office at Belgium's University of Liege.

"All the others – cuneiform, the Arabic alphabet, or the Greek alphabet – were imported from the west."

Desset's fascination with the subject was sparked in 2006 when he participated in excavations in the south of Iran that unearthed tablets written in Linear Elamite.

Made up of 77 signs – diamonds, curves, and other geometric patterns – the writing system comes from the Bronze Age civilisation of Elam that long ago vanished from the region.

Susa rediscovered

Rediscovered in 1903 by a French mission exploring the archaeological site of Susa, it had stumped experts who only had a handful of sources to work with.

For years after his "first physical encounter", Desset struggled in vain to make a breakthrough.

"There were so many dead ends," he said.

That changed though when he gained access to vases covered in the writing that were held by the Mahboubian collection in London, named after a family of Iranians living in exile.

"I was able to access ten new texts, and the key was in them," he recounted.

"The key to deciphering a script, as is so often the case, lies in proper names: names of places, gods, kings."

Shilhaha: the importance of names

Desset's work has seen him likened to Jean-François Champollion, the famed French philologist who deciphered ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs at the start of the 19th century.

"What did it for Champollion, was the names of rulers, Ptolemy, Cleopatra … He identified the symbols that recorded the names of their names," Desset explained.

"My Ptolemy was a ruler named Shilhaha, who reigned around 1950 BC

In a sequence of four symbols, he noticed that the last two were identical, a repetition that corresponded to the ending of the name "Shilhaha".

Following that breakthrough, Desset now has been able to work on 45 inscriptions.

Now with the expertise he has gained he wants to go back even further and start to work on tablets written in proto-Elamite, "some of the oldest written sources in the world".

I believe that what he discovers will lead to unexpected interconnections in the rise of writing in the Middle East — and beyond.

Selected readings

[Thanks to Hiroshi Kumamoto]

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