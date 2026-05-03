Was Homer (color)blind?
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This makes me think of the time before we had color photography and cinematography. Somehow, we could transpose all of those shades of black and white into a full spectrum of color, and some people still prefer their photographs and films that way. (I say this as a French hornist who was constantly having to transpose from one key to anothe.)
Selected readings
- "Color vocabulary and pre-attentive color perception" (2/23/09) — P. Kay
- "It's not easy seeing green" (3/2/15)
- "Grue and bleen: the blue-green distinction and its implications" (10/4/19)
- "The colors of the seas and the directions" (4/28/21)
- "Synesthesia and Chinese characters" (39/17)
[Thanks to John Rohsenow]