Was Homer (color)blind?

May 3, 2026 @ 3:23 pm · Filed by under Psychology of language, Vocabulary

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This makes me think of the time before we had color photography and cinematography.  Somehow, we could transpose all of those shades of black and white into a full spectrum of color, and some people still prefer their photographs and films that way.  (I say this as a French hornist who was constantly having to transpose from one key to anothe.)

 

Selected readings

[Thanks to John Rohsenow]

May 3, 2026 @ 3:23 pm · Filed by under Psychology of language, Vocabulary


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