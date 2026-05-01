« previous post |

I asked Diana Shuheng Zhang whether she thought the video was shot at natural speed or was speeded up. Her reply:

Given the movement of the hand, I think it was filmed at real time. Actually, the faster the hand moves, the easier it is to write the strokes well, especially the big strokes.

Together it says: guófù mínqiáng, zìqiáng bùxī 国富民强，自强不息 (“Prosperous nation, strong people; unceasing self-improvement”). The biggest character is qiáng 强 "strength", and there are also two small fú 福s ("auspicious") on the left and right.

Play, art, exercise….

Selected readings

[Thanks to Bill Benzon]

Permalink