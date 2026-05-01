Chalkboard calligraphy (w/ heroic music)
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I asked Diana Shuheng Zhang whether she thought the video was shot at natural speed or was speeded up. Her reply:
Given the movement of the hand, I think it was filmed at real time. Actually, the faster the hand moves, the easier it is to write the strokes well, especially the big strokes.
Together it says: guófù mínqiáng, zìqiáng bùxī 国富民强，自强不息 (“Prosperous nation, strong people; unceasing self-improvement”). The biggest character is qiáng 强 "strength", and there are also two small fú 福s ("auspicious") on the left and right.
Play, art, exercise….
Selected readings
- "The transformative power of translation" (7/25/24) — from Bill Benzon
- "Cutting edge calligraphy" (1/3/25)
- "Calligraphic license" (8/24/23)
- "Chaotic calligraphy" (8/6/18)
[Thanks to Bill Benzon]