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The Chinese says shìzǐmǐ 柿子米 ("persimmon rice").

That didn't seem to match anything else on the menu.

It didn't take me long to notice, however, that the Japanese word for "oyster rice", right below the Chinese, is kaki han かき飯.

That is one way you could say "oyster rice" in Japanese, but homophonously it is also one way you could say "persimmon rice". Oysters and persimmons are both favorite food items for the autumn season, so wouldn't that lead to confusion?

Japanese can transcribe "oyster" with katakana as oisutā オイスター.

Oysters are also commonly referred to as "sea milk" (umi no miruku), a metaphorical approach.

Japanese variants of kaki meaning "oyster" are 牡蠣、牡蛎、牡蠇、蠣、蛎、蠇, all pronounced kaki カキ (source), thus homophonous with the Japanese word for persimmon. But graphemically they are all borrowings from Chinese, where phonemically they are miles apart: in Mandarin mǔlì, mǔlì, mǔlì, lì, lì, lì.

The Japanese being among the world's greatest connoisseurs of fresh seafood, especially uncooked (nama 生), I am mystified (not quite stupefied) that they don't have their own clear-cut, indigenous term for "oyster". Maybe they do, but I don't know it.

One of the best known raw oyster varieties are the small "Kumamoto" (a name we are familiar with from linguistics [Khotanese]), known affectionately as "Kumies", characterized by their mild, sweet, and nutty flavor.

There are lots of other intricate issues on this menu board, so many that I can't go into all of them now.

Selected readings

"Steamed native" (5/30/14)

"French seafood shucking soon" (11/1/13)

"Oyster Guide in Japan"

[Thanks to Kirinputra]

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