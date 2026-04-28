Pakistan's Persian national anthem
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The speaker's name is Shabnam Nasimi. She is a British-Afghan social activist, writer, and political commentator.
Ghaznavid; Urdu; Arabization; Turkish; Afghanistan; Turandot
Selected readings
- "The Story of Puccini & Turandokht" — Puccini turned this Central Asian heroine into a Chinese princess; if readers ask for it, I may devote a separate post about how this happened
- "Turandot and the deep Indo-European roots of 'daughter'" (3/16/20)
- "More on Persian kinship terms; 'daughter' and the laryngeals" (3/18/20)
- "Correspondences between Ancient Greek doȗle (voc.) 'slave' and 奴隷 Jpn dorei / Tw lô·-lē" (10/9/25)
- "A cricket writer enlightens us on the Urdu tense system" (8/31/10)
- "Language in Pakistan", (12/28/2007)
- "Camp language" (12/31/2007)
- "Scripts, scriptures and scribes" (1/2/2008)
Chris Button said,
April 28, 2026 @ 5:17 pm
Would this be similar to composing the UK national anthem using words only originally of French descent?
So could one say in this case that it's in Persian but not in Farsi (despite Persian and Farsi ultimately being variants of the same word)?
cameron said,
April 28, 2026 @ 5:25 pm
the name "Pakistan" is itself Persian. they chose a Persian word, because to them Persian connoted Islam. but the word "pakistan" is so emphatically Persian that to an Iranian it sounds Zoroastrian
Martin Schwartz said,
April 28, 2026 @ 6:01 pm
Very interesting video , with very nice graphics. But Ithink it should be added that a problem was not only the Indic (= Hindi = Hindu, i.e.
non-Muslim) matter (Urdu is much like Hindi but with many more
Persian and Arabic words, and modified Persian script vs. Devanagiri),
but the fact that not only Urdu is spoken in Pakistan,, but Pashto, Sindhi, Balochi, Brahui, Hindko, and Saraiki and maybe other langs.,
making the historically eminent Persian, as a non-native ethnically neutral choice, suitable for the anthem.The last map showed not the
Pakistan region not 1000 years earlier than the foundation of the modern state, but more line 2000 years–the Achæmenian Empire– earlier. Nasimi's pronunciation
is notably Anglo, as it were: pæk- vs. pa:kista:n, GHali:b vs.
GHa:lib (also with stress difference), etc. But her given name
is pleasantly Persian; šabnam (Iranian and Afghani /šabnæm/
*'night-moisture' = 'dew'. And despite my minor carps
(in effect, goldfish), she is to be congratulated for this production.
By the way, speaking of "Pækistan", ihe word is ta:liba:n,
not tælibæn rhyming wqith reibæn (Rayban™); both Pashto and
Persian distinguish æ from a: (and yes, my a: is a bit inexact;
maybe â, of which my keyboard is capable, is better)
Martin Schwartz
as to precise a
Martin Schwartz said,
April 28, 2026 @ 6:05 pm
Very interesting video , with very nice graphics. But Ithink it should be added that a problem was not only the Indic (= Hindi = Hindu, i.e.
non-Muslim) matter (Urdu is much like Hindi but with many more
Persian and Arabic words, and modified Persian script vs. Devanagiri),
but the fact that not only Urdu is spoken in Pakistan,, but Pashto, Sindhi, Balochi, Brahui, Hindko, and Saraiki and maybe other langs.,
making the historically eminent Persian, as a non-native ethnically neutral choice, suitable for the anthem.The last map showed not the
Pakistan region not 1000 years earlier than the foundation of the modern state, but more line 2000 years–the Achæmenian Empire– earlier. Nasimi's pronunciation
is notably Anglo, as it were: pæk- vs. pa:kista:n, GHali:b vs.
GHa:lib (also with stress difference), etc. But her given name
is pleasantly Persian; šabnam (Iranian and Afghani /šabnæm/
*'night-moisture' = 'dew'. And despite my minor carps
(in effect, goldfish), she is to be congratulated for this production.
By the way, speaking of "Pækistan", ihe word is ta:liba:n,
not tælibæn rhyming wqith reibæn (Rayban™); both Pashto and
Persian distinguish æ from a: (and yes, my a: is a bit inexact;
maybe â, of which my keyboard is capable, is better)
Damb dumn robot keeps on calling athe above duplicate. Sorry.
Martin Schwartz
Martin Schwartz
as to precise a