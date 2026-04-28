Pakistan's Persian national anthem

April 28, 2026 @ 2:34 pm · Filed by under Language and music, Language and politics

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The speaker's name is Shabnam Nasimi.  She is a British-Afghan social activist, writer, and political commentator.

Ghaznavid; Urdu; Arabization; Turkish; Afghanistan; Turandot

 

Selected readings

April 28, 2026 @ 2:34 pm · Filed by under Language and music, Language and politics


4 Comments »

  1. Chris Button said,

    April 28, 2026 @ 5:17 pm

    Would this be similar to composing the UK national anthem using words only originally of French descent?

    So could one say in this case that it's in Persian but not in Farsi (despite Persian and Farsi ultimately being variants of the same word)?

  2. cameron said,

    April 28, 2026 @ 5:25 pm

    the name "Pakistan" is itself Persian. they chose a Persian word, because to them Persian connoted Islam. but the word "pakistan" is so emphatically Persian that to an Iranian it sounds Zoroastrian

  3. Martin Schwartz said,

    April 28, 2026 @ 6:01 pm

    Very interesting video , with very nice graphics. But Ithink it should be added that a problem was not only the Indic (= Hindi = Hindu, i.e.
    non-Muslim) matter (Urdu is much like Hindi but with many more
    Persian and Arabic words, and modified Persian script vs. Devanagiri),
    but the fact that not only Urdu is spoken in Pakistan,, but Pashto, Sindhi, Balochi, Brahui, Hindko, and Saraiki and maybe other langs.,
    making the historically eminent Persian, as a non-native ethnically neutral choice, suitable for the anthem.The last map showed not the
    Pakistan region not 1000 years earlier than the foundation of the modern state, but more line 2000 years–the Achæmenian Empire– earlier. Nasimi's pronunciation
    is notably Anglo, as it were: pæk- vs. pa:kista:n, GHali:b vs.
    GHa:lib (also with stress difference), etc. But her given name
    is pleasantly Persian; šabnam (Iranian and Afghani /šabnæm/
    *'night-moisture' = 'dew'. And despite my minor carps
    (in effect, goldfish), she is to be congratulated for this production.
    By the way, speaking of "Pækistan", ihe word is ta:liba:n,
    not tælibæn rhyming wqith reibæn (Rayban™); both Pashto and
    Persian distinguish æ from a: (and yes, my a: is a bit inexact;
    maybe â, of which my keyboard is capable, is better)
    Martin Schwartz
    as to precise a

  4. Martin Schwartz said,

    April 28, 2026 @ 6:05 pm

    Very interesting video , with very nice graphics. But Ithink it should be added that a problem was not only the Indic (= Hindi = Hindu, i.e.
    non-Muslim) matter (Urdu is much like Hindi but with many more
    Persian and Arabic words, and modified Persian script vs. Devanagiri),
    but the fact that not only Urdu is spoken in Pakistan,, but Pashto, Sindhi, Balochi, Brahui, Hindko, and Saraiki and maybe other langs.,
    making the historically eminent Persian, as a non-native ethnically neutral choice, suitable for the anthem.The last map showed not the
    Pakistan region not 1000 years earlier than the foundation of the modern state, but more line 2000 years–the Achæmenian Empire– earlier. Nasimi's pronunciation
    is notably Anglo, as it were: pæk- vs. pa:kista:n, GHali:b vs.
    GHa:lib (also with stress difference), etc. But her given name
    is pleasantly Persian; šabnam (Iranian and Afghani /šabnæm/
    *'night-moisture' = 'dew'. And despite my minor carps
    (in effect, goldfish), she is to be congratulated for this production.
    By the way, speaking of "Pækistan", ihe word is ta:liba:n,
    not tælibæn rhyming wqith reibæn (Rayban™); both Pashto and
    Persian distinguish æ from a: (and yes, my a: is a bit inexact;
    maybe â, of which my keyboard is capable, is better)
    Damb dumn robot keeps on calling athe above duplicate. Sorry.
    Martin Schwartz
    Martin Schwartz
    as to precise a

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