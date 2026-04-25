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Last August and September, President Donald Trump asserted that his actions would reduce drug prices by as much as 1500%, and more recently claimed actual reductions by as much as 600%. On April 22, Elizabeth Warren questioned RFK Jr. about this. She registered a doubt about the mathematics of a reduction in price by greater than 100%, although she mainly focused on the fact that Costco's prices for some cited drugs are substantially less than those at Trump Rx.

The president pitched his Trump Rx website as the answer for Americans who are worried about healthcare costs. He claims that Trump Rx has reduced prices by as much as 600%, 600%, which I think means companies should be paying you to take their drugs.

A couple of days ago in the Oval Office, RFK Jr. left Costco out of it, and offered an odd defense of the president's percentage calculations.

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I was reminded when the President was speaking

of a conversation that I had yesterday with one of the Democratic senators

who was questioning me during the hearing and

she was ridiculing President Trump for his math

and she was saying

"It's im- mathematically impossible

to have ((that)) a drug drop by six hundred percent cost"

which he had claimed.

And I said "well if the drug was a hundred dollars

a- and it raised the price to six hundred dollars

that would be a six hundred percent rise.

Well if it drops from six hundred to a hundred

that's a six hundred percent savings."

Last fall, a report on remedial math programs at the UC San Diego shocked some commenters with the proportions of students apparently unable to solve some very basic math problems. But the clips featured above underline the fact that this is not not a new issue.

As explained in the Wikipedia article on Relative Change, if V 1 represents the old value and V 2 the new one, the formula for Percentage Change is

So an increase in price from \$100 to \$600 is an a percentage change of

$${{600-100} \over 100} \times 100\% = 500\%$$

And a decrease in price from \$600 to \$100 is a percentage change of

$${{100-600} \over 600} \times 100\% = -83.\bar{3}\%$$

As Senator Warren suggested, the only way to get a 600% decrease in price would be to make the V 2 price negative, specifically -\$4200:

$${{-4200-600} \over 600} \times 100\% = -600\%$$

In other words, the company would need to pay you \$4200 to get the drug.

My experience teaching today's (generally smart and well prepared) college students is that many of them have conceptual problems with percentage change calculations, and in particular often need to be reminded of the just-cited asymmetry. So it's not surprising that Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had similar problems; though it's worrying that none of their aides straightened them out.

The video clip for the Senate hearing:

And for the Oval Office press event:

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