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Homer's Iliad Book 1 Recitation | Lines 1-21 | Restored Ancient Greek | Greek History

(4/19/26) 2:27

The famous Iliad was composed by Homer or unknown author(s) (800-700 BCE) and was likely orally transmitted before being standardized in the contemporaneously developing Greek script [Robert L. Fowler 2004]. The Iliad by Homer is the oldest European poetic and liturgical tradition, and has been significant in historical linguistics for its striking similarities with the Rigveda of Ancient India and the Gathas of Ancient Persia [John J. Lowe 2015].

This recitation of the Iliad Book 1:1–27 with pitch accents and dactylic hexameter in Homeric Greek is an original reconstruction of ‪@perquunos‬​ which synthesized comparative and diachronic analyses of morphophonetic developments in attested Ancient Greek dialects and reconstructable Proto-Hellenic and Proto-Indo-European stages of the language.

The digamma Ϝ/ϝ is reconstructable intervocalically, word-initially and finally but never in clusters with the yod /j/, whereof assimilation yields in geminated /jj/. E.g. PIE *h₃éwi- → PH *hówi- + *ōnós = *owjōnós → PG *ojjōnós → HG ojjōnós (not ojwōnós or owjōnós); PIE *diwjós → PH *dijjós → HG dĩjjos (not dī̃wos!). Additionally, digamma Ϝ/ϝ is not reconstructable where it breaks the meter and when the etymology does not require a digamma reconstruction.

The phonetic value of Zeta ζ is debated but is metrically always a cluster in Homeric Greek, and is result of PIE *j in certain clusters, e.g., PIE djḗws → PH dzews → HG dzews; PIE h₁jeǵjómh₁nos → PH hjədzómɘnos → HG hadzómenos.

The following phonetic values are reconstructable for each Greek character: υ = [ʊ]; ῡ = [uː]; η = [ɜː] ~ [æː]; ω = [ɔː] ~ [ɒː]; ϝ = [w]; j = [j]; ζ = [dz].

This recitation uses four pitch accents namely the acute ά (high), the circumflex ᾶ (falling), the unaccented α (medium) and the grave ὰ (low).

English Translation is from Anthony S. Kline, William Cowper, Robert Fagles and Augustus T. Murray.

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This recitation includes the corect poetic meter, the pitch accents and the restored pronunciation of Homeric Greek. © Perquunós 2025. All rights reserved. This is an original audio recording of recitation of the Iliad (800-700 BCE) produced by Perquunós

Selected readings

[thanks to Rodrigo Spain]

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