Iliad sung
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Homer's Iliad Book 1 Recitation | Lines 1-21 | Restored Ancient Greek | Greek History
(4/19/26) 2:27
The famous Iliad was composed by Homer or unknown author(s) (800-700 BCE) and was likely orally transmitted before being standardized in the contemporaneously developing Greek script [Robert L. Fowler 2004]. The Iliad by Homer is the oldest European poetic and liturgical tradition, and has been significant in historical linguistics for its striking similarities with the Rigveda of Ancient India and the Gathas of Ancient Persia [John J. Lowe 2015].
This recitation of the Iliad Book 1:1–27 with pitch accents and dactylic hexameter in Homeric Greek is an original reconstruction of @perquunos which synthesized comparative and diachronic analyses of morphophonetic developments in attested Ancient Greek dialects and reconstructable Proto-Hellenic and Proto-Indo-European stages of the language.
The digamma Ϝ/ϝ is reconstructable intervocalically, word-initially and finally but never in clusters with the yod /j/, whereof assimilation yields in geminated /jj/. E.g. PIE *h₃éwi- → PH *hówi- + *ōnós = *owjōnós → PG *ojjōnós → HG ojjōnós (not ojwōnós or owjōnós); PIE *diwjós → PH *dijjós → HG dĩjjos (not dī̃wos!). Additionally, digamma Ϝ/ϝ is not reconstructable where it breaks the meter and when the etymology does not require a digamma reconstruction.
The phonetic value of Zeta ζ is debated but is metrically always a cluster in Homeric Greek, and is result of PIE *j in certain clusters, e.g., PIE djḗws → PH dzews → HG dzews; PIE h₁jeǵjómh₁nos → PH hjədzómɘnos → HG hadzómenos.
The following phonetic values are reconstructable for each Greek character: υ = [ʊ]; ῡ = [uː]; η = [ɜː] ~ [æː]; ω = [ɔː] ~ [ɒː]; ϝ = [w]; j = [j]; ζ = [dz].
This recitation uses four pitch accents namely the acute ά (high), the circumflex ᾶ (falling), the unaccented α (medium) and the grave ὰ (low).
English Translation is from Anthony S. Kline, William Cowper, Robert Fagles and Augustus T. Murray.
Copyright Disclaimer
This recitation includes the corect poetic meter, the pitch accents and the restored pronunciation of Homeric Greek. © Perquunós 2025. All rights reserved. This is an original audio recording of recitation of the Iliad (800-700 BCE) produced by Perquunós
Selected readings
- "Greeks in ancient Central Asia: the Ionians" (10/20/10)
- "The Vulture Reading Room feeds the eternal flame" (9/22/09)
[thanks to Rodrigo Spain]
Martin Schwartz said,
April 24, 2026 @ 9:29 pm
Leaving expert comments on this interesting post to others,
I'll just say: 1) The Gathas were not composed in Persia,
but somewhere in Central Asia, the homeland of Iranian culture,
perhaps at a time when there were no Iranians yet in Persia,
i.e the southern part of the present Islamic Republic of Iran;
2) in the subtitles, make that "goddess" with two d's.
Martin Schwartz
Martin Schwartz said,
April 24, 2026 @ 9:42 pm
In view of the 1st 2 sentences of the intro., I recall that
witticism of an earlier age, "The Iliad was not composed by Homer
but by another Greek of the same name."
Martin Schwartz
Martin Schwartz said,
April 24, 2026 @ 9:44 pm
In view of the 1st 2 sentences of the intro., I recall that
witticism of an earlier age, "The Iliad was not the work of Homer
but of another Greek of the same name."
Martin Schwartz
Martin Schwartz said,
April 24, 2026 @ 9:45 pm
In view of the 1st 2 sentences of the intro., I recall that
witticism of an earlier age, "The Iliad was not the work of Homer
but of another Greek of the same name."
Martin Schwartz
p.s idiot robot: I did NOT say this already.
MS