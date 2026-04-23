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In "Poem in the key of what" (10/9/2006), I blogged about a paper by Maartje Schreuder, Laura van Eerten and Dicky Gilbers, "Speaking in major and minor keys". Its abstract:

In music the difference between sad and cheerful melodies is often indicated as a difference between a minor and a major key. In order to investigate whether the same difference can be found in language, we analyzed intonation contours in emotional speech. We made cluster analyses in order to find out which fundamental frequencies were most present in the contours. Furthermore, we analyzed the musical scores of sad and cheerful speech as well. In the pitch contours of all speakers we found intervals of three semitones in sad passages and intervals of four semitones in cheerful passages. We therefore conclude that emotional speech melody, just as musical melody, involves major and minor modalities.

I expressed some skepticism:

The idea behind this paper is that the pitch contours of speech naturally express the same sorts of melodic intervals that occur in music. This is an old idea, prominent already in Paṇini's work two and a half millennia ago, but Schreuder et al. have a new idea about how to look for the phenomenon. While it's clear that musical intervals are part of the stylized forms of speech that we call "chanting", I've always been skeptical that well-defined intervals (in the sense of small-integer ratios of pitch values) play a role in unchanted speech. I'll explain some reasons for my skepticism later in this post. However, it would be fun to be wrong on this one.

My first problem was the idea that the contours of spoken intonation stem involve well-defined musical tones and intervals, either in the speaker's intent or the hearer's perception. When I ask someone with perfect pitch or good relative pitch to tell me (for example) the musical interval between the pitches of "good" and "noon" in a normal performance of "Good afternoon!", their reaction is generally uncertainty or puzzlement, as if I'd asked them to judge the color of sincerity. And I'm also unconvinced that tonal intervals in music have universal emotional associations across cultures, but never mind that for now.

In the 2006 post, I did confirm the claim that F0 histograms of spoken intonation contours are often multimodal, as the F0 histograms of chanting or a capella singing always are. But the nature of those distributions, and their relationship to musical intervals and scales, remained unclear to me.

I recently stumbled on a 2010 paper by Meagan Curtis and Jamshed Bharucha, "The minor third communicates sadness in speech, mirroring its use in music". Its abstract:

There is a long history of attempts to explain why music is perceived as expressing emotion. The relationship between pitches serves as an important cue for conveying emotion in music. The musical interval referred to as the minor third is generally thought to convey sadness. We reveal that the minor third also occurs in the pitch contour of speech conveying sadness. Bisyllabic speech samples conveying four emotions were recorded by 9 actresses. Acoustic analyses revealed that the relationship between the 2 salient pitches of the sad speech samples tended to approximate a minor third. Participants rated the speech samples for perceived emotion, and the use of numerous acoustic parameters as cues for emotional identification was modeled using regression analysis. The minor third was the most reliable cue for identifying sadness. Additional participants rated musical intervals for emotion, and their ratings verified the historical association between the musical minor third and sadness. These findings support the theory that human vocal expressions and music share an acoustic code for communicating sadness.

Oddly, Curtis and Bharucha don't mention the work by Schreuder et al.

Curtis and Bharucha used "bisyllabic speech samples conveying four emotions recorded by 9 actresses", while Schreuder et al. used data from "the performances of five professional readers reading passages from A.A. Milne’s Winnie the Pooh in Dutch", taking Eeyore to be sad and Tigger to be happy.

Unfortunately Curtis and Bharucha's footnote promising "Examples of speech samples" at a Tufts URL no longer works, and Schreuder et al. didn't offer data samples at all.

Since I've recently been working on audio samples from poetry readings from PennSound, I thought I'd try comparing the F0 histograms of some poems differing in emotional valence, taken from a set of 125 readings by John Richetti. Just for fun.

I selected five poems with (apparent) positive valence and five with (apparent) negative valence.

Here are the poems with negative valence (according to my perception of their texts), with links to the texts, to John's readings, and to the F0 histograms plotted in semitones. Click on the histogram images for larger versions, and you'll see that the first three out of five indeed have histogram modes separated by minor thirds:

And here are the five poems whose texts seemed to me to express positive feelings. None of the five histograms exhibit modes separated by minor thirds:

So this crude test sort of somewhat supports the "sadness in speech is expressed by minor thirds" thesis. Of course John Richetti may have chosen to express other emotions in those poems, or no strong emotions at all. And there are other uncontrolled co-variates, like line and verse lengths, overall poem length, differences in syntactic patterns, and so on.

Some day I'll try something similar on a better-controlled dataset, like this one — and look for better methods for evaluating the hypothesis (or other related ones).

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