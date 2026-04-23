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‘If This Be Magic’ Review: A Great Feast of Languages

Shakespeare has resonated with audiences in Swedish, Swahili and beyond. But translating the Bard requires some difficult choices.

By Henry Hitchings, WSJ (April 22, 2026)

Transferring Shakespeare's works into another language is hard work:

Samuel Johnson complained, more than 250 years ago, that William Shakespeare’s style was “ungrammatical, perplexed, and obscure.” Many students and theatergoers since have shared that view. Yet even if we agree with Johnson, it has become customary to celebrate instead the playwright’s linguistic resourcefulness and dazzle: his flair for coining words and twisting old ones into new shapes, his taste for double meanings and calculated ambiguity.

The obscurity condemned by Johnson derives in part from Shakespeare’s readiness to draw on vocabulary that would have struck even his contemporaries as bewilderingly nonstandard. Today many of us are as likely to be disorientated by his fondness for folklore and myth, his assumptions about religion and social order, and his immersion in the conventions of Elizabethan and Jacobean theater.

…

Mr. Hahn is a translator himself—chiefly of fiction, from Spanish, Portuguese and French—and a former chair of Britain’s Translators Association. He knows what it means to “spend many months living deep” in a “book’s guts” and is well placed to get other translators to discuss their work. This means quizzing Jean-Michel Déprats about how to distinguish Othello’s grand rhetoric from Iago’s base insinuations, or listening to Shoichiro Kawai reflect on the difficulty caused by the Japanese words for “messenger” and “dead body” sounding identical.

…

One tenacious fallacy about Shakespeare is that his speeches are always clotted with gargantuan words; Macbeth’s “multitudinous seas incarnadine” is a classic example. Yet often it is the compactness of Shakespeare’s writing that troubles translators. Romeo’s line, “Thy drugs are quick. Thus with a kiss I die,” or Lear’s verdict on Cordelia, “I know when one is dead and when one lives; / She’s dead as earth,” compress a huge amount into a string of monosyllables. Such succinctness doesn’t travel easily.

To demonstrate this, Mr. Hahn acquires copies of “My First Hundred Words” in eight languages. In English, 75 of the 100 are a single syllable. In Italian and Greek, by contrast, 99 contain at least two syllables. For translators of Shakespeare working in those languages, the challenge is immediately apparent.

Hahn's insights abound. Here's one I particularly relished:

Other passages create headaches of a different kind. How should a French translator handle the scene in “Henry V” where Princess Katherine receives an English lesson—much of it conducted in French? Or the meeting in that play between Welsh, Scottish and Irish captains, each endowed by Shakespeare with a distinctive accent?

Selected readings

[Thanks to Mark Metcalf]

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