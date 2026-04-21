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A note from Ambarish S.:

There’s an ongoing controversy in India with Prime Minister Modi being accused of blackface during an election campaign in the south, where people have darker skin on average. The Alert (a Hindi news website of unknown reputation) had the following Hindi sentence on it’s X:

तमिलनाडु रैली में मोदी जी का लुक वायरल!

where only the postpositions (में and का) and arguably the honorific जी are Hindi! तमिलनाडु and मोदी are proper nouns, while रैली, लुक and वायरल are respectively “rally", “look" and "viral”. The whole thing translates to “Modi Ji’s look at Tamil Nadu rally viral”.

The post:

Devanagari to Latin characters, courtesy of Google Translate:

तमिलनाडु रैली में मोदी जी का लुक वायरल!

tamilanaadu railee mein modee jee ka luk vaayaral!

Some trad media coverage via Google News.

Mixing Hindi into English is called "chutnefying" — what's the right word for mixing English into Hindi? Or is it the same thing, just written in a different character set?

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