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"Japan announces new name for days over 40C after hottest summer ever", by Ruth Wright, Euronews (4/20/26)

They have words for it. The one that's taking the online media by storm is kokushobi 酷暑日. That literally means "harsh / cruel + hot days". I can attest to this characterization of scorching days in Japan. I remember one summer in Kyoto, which I wouldn't think of as a particularly hot city, when I stood on the sidewalk and was getting ready to cross the street, the pavement of which seemed to be melting under the shimmering heat waves.

The cited article gives other currently popular words for dog days (7/3/25-9/11/26 in America this summer) in Japan.

BUT, here we're talking about 40º C (104º F). Sure, that's hot, uncomfortably hot, but see below my personal account of a month of 106º F days in Austin, Texas. That's surreal heat! And when it comes to the Tarim and Turpan basins in Eastern Central Asia (ECA), you have to go hide in an underground irrigation ditch / canal to escape the torrid temperatures.

Here, in Swarthmore, PA, we had one day of 93º F temp three days ago (mid-April), but now it's erratically down near freezing.

Selected readings

"Texas German" (4/25/20)

"University of Texas Linguistics Research Center" (4/24/20) — if you're interested in the history of Indo-European linguistics, this is a classic, must-read account of an NEH workshop. As for extreme heat, feast your eyes on this paragraph describing the EXTREME HEAT I experienced there (Austin TX) in the summer of 1990: It was one of the most amazing, intense experiences of my life, not least because the temperature reached over 106º every day for more than a month! It was so hot that the poor campus squirrels would lie prone on their bellies with their legs spreadeagled to absorb whatever relative coolness there may have been in the earth and look up at me pathetically. Just to see what it was like, I ran up the steps of the Longhorns stadium. After about five ups and downs, it seemed as though I were dissolving in sweat.



[h.t. François Lang]

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