ish

April 20, 2026 @ 4:51 pm · Filed by under Affixes, Humor, Language and entertainment

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April 20, 2026 @ 4:51 pm · Filed by under Affixes, Humor, Language and entertainment


6 Comments »

  1. Christian Horn said,

    April 20, 2026 @ 5:28 pm

    I think Japanese 頃 and 前後 are great replacements for -ish.

    One could imagine that "Japanese people are always in time" (which IMHO does apply, to bigger degree than other cultures) and would then not have a concept of "-ish", but that's not the case.

  2. jhh said,

    April 20, 2026 @ 6:16 pm

    I agree with Christian Horn… this comedian figures her audience doesn't know any better, so she can mischaracterize Japanese language to (try to) create humor :(

  3. JPL said,

    April 20, 2026 @ 7:04 pm

    There's the bound morpheme '-ish', and then there's the apparently free morpheme 'ish' (as in: A: "Let's meet at one." B:"Ish"; or, A: "Let's meet at one …[pause] … Ish."). The (apparently) free form is the "word "ish", usually uttered with the prosody of a one-word utterance, with a high pitch and loudness level; but it's meant to be attached to the last-uttered word as a suffix after the fact, where it would have low salience. So the one-word "ish" utterance is contrastive. Any other affixes like that?

  4. Martin Schwartz said,

    April 20, 2026 @ 7:40 pm

    I'm skeptical about JPL's "prosody of a one-word uttererance,
    with a high pitch and loudness level", etc., but as for -ish as a bound morpheme vs.apparently free morpheme, I remember George Santos
    saying that he didn't mean to claim he's Jewish, but rather that he's Jew-ish.
    In accord with the now much completer euphemistic replacement
    of "problem" by the fudge-word "issue", one can speak of "the Santos
    ishue" or, alternatively, "Santos' hyphen hype".
    Martin Schwartz

  5. Martin Schwartz said,

    April 20, 2026 @ 7:42 pm

    I'm skeptical about JPL's "prosody of a one-word uttererance,
    with a high pitch and loudness level", etc., but as for -ish as a bound morpheme vs.apparently free morpheme, I remember George Santos
    saying that he didn't mean to claim he's Jewish, but rather that he's Jew-ish.
    In accord with the now much completer euphemistic replacement
    of "problem" by the fudge-word "issue", one can speak of "the Santos
    ishue" or, alternatively, "Santos' hyphen hype".
    And no, idiot AI robot, I DID NOT aklready say that.
    Martin Schwartz

  6. Chris Button said,

    April 20, 2026 @ 7:42 pm

    @ Christian Horn

    That's fine when talking about time-related matters in Japanese, but what about all the -ish uses in British English that have nothing to do with time?

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