ish
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Much heard on Language Log.
Selected readings
- "Slang affixation: it's all mystery-y-ish-y" (6/25/09)
- "ish and moreish", Separated by a Common Language (9/6/07)
April 20, 2026 @ 4:51 pm · Filed by Victor Mair under Affixes, Humor, Language and entertainment
« previous post |
Much heard on Language Log.
Selected readings
April 20, 2026 @ 4:51 pm · Filed by Victor Mair under Affixes, Humor, Language and entertainment
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Christian Horn said,
April 20, 2026 @ 5:28 pm
I think Japanese 頃 and 前後 are great replacements for -ish.
One could imagine that "Japanese people are always in time" (which IMHO does apply, to bigger degree than other cultures) and would then not have a concept of "-ish", but that's not the case.
jhh said,
April 20, 2026 @ 6:16 pm
I agree with Christian Horn… this comedian figures her audience doesn't know any better, so she can mischaracterize Japanese language to (try to) create humor :(
JPL said,
April 20, 2026 @ 7:04 pm
There's the bound morpheme '-ish', and then there's the apparently free morpheme 'ish' (as in: A: "Let's meet at one." B:"Ish"; or, A: "Let's meet at one …[pause] … Ish."). The (apparently) free form is the "word "ish", usually uttered with the prosody of a one-word utterance, with a high pitch and loudness level; but it's meant to be attached to the last-uttered word as a suffix after the fact, where it would have low salience. So the one-word "ish" utterance is contrastive. Any other affixes like that?
Martin Schwartz said,
April 20, 2026 @ 7:40 pm
I'm skeptical about JPL's "prosody of a one-word uttererance,
with a high pitch and loudness level", etc., but as for -ish as a bound morpheme vs.apparently free morpheme, I remember George Santos
saying that he didn't mean to claim he's Jewish, but rather that he's Jew-ish.
In accord with the now much completer euphemistic replacement
of "problem" by the fudge-word "issue", one can speak of "the Santos
ishue" or, alternatively, "Santos' hyphen hype".
Martin Schwartz
Martin Schwartz said,
April 20, 2026 @ 7:42 pm
I'm skeptical about JPL's "prosody of a one-word uttererance,
with a high pitch and loudness level", etc., but as for -ish as a bound morpheme vs.apparently free morpheme, I remember George Santos
saying that he didn't mean to claim he's Jewish, but rather that he's Jew-ish.
In accord with the now much completer euphemistic replacement
of "problem" by the fudge-word "issue", one can speak of "the Santos
ishue" or, alternatively, "Santos' hyphen hype".
And no, idiot AI robot, I DID NOT aklready say that.
Martin Schwartz
Chris Button said,
April 20, 2026 @ 7:42 pm
@ Christian Horn
That's fine when talking about time-related matters in Japanese, but what about all the -ish uses in British English that have nothing to do with time?