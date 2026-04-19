Somatic sounds in the hospital

April 19, 2026 @ 1:31 pm · Filed by under Animal communication, Language and medicine

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I never dreamed that I would be subjected to an MRI or a CAT scan or other sophisticated diagnostic system that enables medical specialists to see detailed tomographic images from inside your body.

For both of these devices, the patient lies on a flat surface and is inserted in a tube-like scanner.  They both make conspicuous noises all the while you are inside of them, and that is a normal part of their function. The CAT scan makes clicking, buzzing, humming, and whirring sounds.  The MRI is stranger.  You feel like you're going in a long winding, curving tunnel.  The one I was in made me think it had white brick walls interspersed with red glazed bricks.  I was a bit afraid that I would go so deep inside that I might never come out.

The whole time I was inside the MRI "tunnel" — as a matter of fact, I think I barely went anywhere; I was just imagining that I was going somewhere — I heard whelps and whoops.  At times, the machine was very loud, some people comparing it to a jackhammer.  Having just posted "Cetacean chatter" (3/15/26), it reminded me very much of whale language — eerie, underwater babbling.

Seventy plus years ago, when I had my tonsils taken out (I was not happy about that!) and underwent total anesthesia, I heard similar spooky sounds — "boom boom boom boom…", also during other near-death experiences.  All very eerie.

 

Selected readings

April 19, 2026 @ 1:31 pm · Filed by under Animal communication, Language and medicine


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