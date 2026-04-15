Bro!

April 15, 2026 @ 6:31 pm · Filed by under Slang, Sociolinguistics

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On walkways around Penn's campus, I'm hearing bro more and more often. Especially common, or at least especially striking, is a monosyllabic response meaning something like "You're kidding!"

A: So then they [blah blah]…
B: Bro! 

…which I'm hearing as often among groups of female students as male students (though I admit that the added surprisal in that context might leave me with a false estimate of frequency).

More traditional vocative uses — "See ya later, bro" — are also common among all-female student groups.

No students seem to be using sis, even among sorority members.

See also "Gender-neutral 'bro'", 9/26/2020, and "Brose", 3/25/2025

April 15, 2026 @ 6:31 pm · Filed by under Slang, Sociolinguistics


2 Comments »

  1. jhh said,

    April 15, 2026 @ 6:56 pm

    What I'm hearing on my campus might be rendered "Bruh!" You haven't heard that down your way?

  2. Jonathan Smith said,

    April 15, 2026 @ 7:09 pm

    speculatively, this new meaning 'WTH; come on now; how could you/they?' requires the bruh version (vowel alternation also covered on LL at some point.) don't quote me though

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