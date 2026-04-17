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My rehab roomie has an unusual habit when speaking. He randomly inserts the syllable "way" in his phrases (seldom finishes a complete sentence) and often repeats it multiple times. Some examples:

I way

I way way

My wife way

My son way

I want way way way to toilet way.

Bed way

Way way way

No way way way

Yes way

This way

That way that way

Any way

Which way and way

Why way

OK way way

So way

Some way

Thank way

Oh way

One two way three

Way way way did you eat? [to his wife]

Thrift way [also to his wife]

Each way

The way

[Speech therapist: "Tell me your name and date of birth"] way… way… way…

["Are you feeling any pain?"] In a way what way

["What kind of eggs?] this way the way the way Sunday way

By this have way

[getting ready for therapy]

[therapist — specifically the speech therapist; most of the following quotations are taken from his answers to the questions and prompts from the speech therapist]

[therapist asks directions] kid's way his way same way kid's way the way of way kid's way of the kid's way the way the way the way

[what do you do with a pen / spoon? — the therapist suggests he use objects or gestures when he can't produce the words]

[you brush your hair with a ????] way pay nay

[shows him a hammer] way say tay

[asking him his birth month] De-way way

[are you from Boston?] way way

[where did you go to college?] way way

[what is rice?] way

[what's your name?] nay way

I'm not quite sure of the way

hall way her way

[where's the bathroom?] the kid's way the way the way the way

I get way that way the way the way just for once way

He utters "way" with all manner of intonation. For instance, when a nurse asks him if he is feeling any pain, he might respond querulously: "way way way way!" "Way" can also be used tentatively, interrogatorily, exclamatorily, etc.

A rough estimation of all the syllables my roomie utters would be that about a fifth of them are "way".

He writes much better than he speaks.

My roommate's "way way" is not the same as Mandarin "wèiwèi 喂喂" ("hey hey"). He is a native speaker of English of European extraction.

Jerry Packard probably has a name for this phenomenon.

Selected readings

"No, no, no; yes, yes, yes" (2/2/25)

I wrote a post about a little boy having breakfast with his mother and sister at a Panera restaurant several years ago. His total vocabulary was about three or four words, but he spoke them often in conversation with his family members. I've searched for this post for hours but just can't find it.

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