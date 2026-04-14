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From Barbara Phillips Long:

In a cooking competition show that I was watching as an antidote to all the political news I read, the chefs were assigned canned ackee as an ingredient. I hadn't thought about ackee before; I mostly recognize the word from a song by Harry Belafonte that refers to ackee:

Down at the market you can hear

Ladies cry out while on their heads they bear

Ackee rice, saltfish are nice

And the rum is fine any time of year.

Brendan Sainsbury (3/15/21)

How did a meal that combines a preserved North Atlantic fish and a potentially deadly West African fruit become Jamaica’s national dish? Ackee and saltfish is synonymous with Jamaica, as entwined with the national identity as reggae or cricket. Spiked with herbs and peppers and accompanied by rich Caribbean trimmings like plantains and breadfruit, it pays testimony to the country’s tempestuous history and multiracial roots. The world’s fastest man, Usain Bolt reputedly has it for breakfast. But how did a meal that combines a preserved North Atlantic fish and a potentially toxic West African fruit become Jamaica’s national dish? The answer is embedded in the country’s history of slavery. Ackee is a voluptuous, red-skinned fruit related to the lychee that is native to Ghana. Saltfish originates in the choppy seas of Northern Europe and Eastern Canada. The ingredients’ subsequent marriage in the kitchens and restaurants of Jamaica was a direct result of the triangular slave trade between Britain, West Africa and its Caribbean colonies in the 18th and 19th Centuries. Ackee was brought to Jamaica from West Africa in the 18th Century, most likely on a slave ship. [photo] "Ackee was brought to the island, probably on a slave ship from West Africa, sometime in the mid-1700s," explained Janet Crick, director of Jamaica Culinary Tours in Falmouth on the island’s north coast. "Its name is derived from the original name of the fruit in the Ghanaian Twi language: ankye. Interestingly, its scientific name Blighia Sapida was accorded in 1806 in honour of Captain Bligh (of Mutiny on the Bounty fame), who took the plant from Jamaica to the Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew, London, in 1793. Prior to this, the ackee was unknown to science." Saltfish (traditionally cod) is caught and prepared in the North Atlantic. In the days before freezers and refrigerators, drying and salting was the main means of preserving fish. By the mid-17th Century, it became economically viable to transport large quantities of salted cod from Nova Scotia in Canada to Britain’s Caribbean colonies, where it was traded for rum, sugar and molasses. That both foods became staples in colonial Jamaica was not surprising. Non-perishable saltfish is inexpensive, easy to store and high in protein. Ackee is loaded with fibre, protein and vitamin C. In Jamaica’s brutal slave society, the foodstuffs made a cheap and nutritious repast for enslaved people on the country’s hot, humid sugar plantations. There is no record of when the two ingredients were first combined in one dish; but at some point over the last century, a definitive recipe emerged. "First you boil the ackee and saltfish together for around 20 minutes before draining and removing any fish bones," explained Cuthbert Binns, executive chef at Pelican Grill, a longstanding restaurant on Montego Bay’s Hip Strip. "In this way the ackee absorbs some of the salt." Despite its vivid vermillion skin, ackee has a dark side: the fruit is toxic when unripe. Eating it before it is mature induces what is known as Jamaican vomiting sickness, which, on rare occasions, can be fatal. Time Magazine has listed ackee as one of the world’s 10 most dangerous foods. As a result, its trade is carefully controlled. In 1973, the American FDA (Food and Drug Administration) banned the importation of ackee into the US. After a protracted lobbying campaign by the Jamaica Ackee Task Force, the ban was partially lifted in 2000, allowing canned or frozen ackee to be imported as long as it meets tight FDA regulations. For Jamaicans, there are no such restrictions. Ackee is often sold by the roadside on makeshift tables mere metres from its mother tree. "It is safe to pick ackee when the fruit has opened naturally and you can see the yellow pods inside without forcing the fruit open," said Crick. "Ackee contains a toxic gas, hypoglycin A, which is released when the red fruit pops open, meaning it is mature and ready for consumption." For Jamaican food aficionados, the nuances go further. There are two different types of ackee – cheese and butter – each with their culinary merits. "The flesh of butter ackee has a richer, more yellow colour," said Crick. "It boils quickly and mashes or disintegrates very easily when cooked. By contrast, cheese ackee is a lighter pale colour and much firmer in texture, causing it to stand up more readily to the cooking process." Since ackee is toxic when unripe, it is only safe to pick when the fruit has opened and its yellow pods are visible. [photo] Ackee’s poisonous image has meant its adoption as a food delicacy outside Jamaica has been limited. In West Africa, the seeds and pods are used to make soap. In Haiti, food shortages have sometimes led to illnesses and deaths after people have eaten unripe ackee. Ackee has a dark side: the fruit is toxic when unripe For the Jamaican diaspora, getting fresh ackee is difficult. Most expats have to settle for the canned variety, an adequate if unspectacular substitute akin to eating tinned peaches rather than juicy market fruit. Saltfish is similarly variable. These days it is more likely to come from Norway or Guyana than Nova Scotia. While cod is still the default, depleted stocks in recent years means that other white fish such as tilapia is sometimes used. Ackee and saltfish is often served with sides like roasted breadfruit, johnnycake and pan-fried plantain. [photo]

Language Word Meaning Bambara finsan akee apple Kabiye kpɩ́zʋ̀ʋ̀ akee apple Yoruba iṣin Dagaare kyira Ewe atsa

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On to my question about the names of ackee. The BBC has a source who says the Jamaican name is from the "Ghanaian Twi language" and the Twi word is "ankye." But Twi is not listed in the Wikipedia table. Nor do I see any particular relationship between the various words for ackee in the African languages listed.

I am curious about the apparent lack of relationships between the various words because my college interest in linguistics began with my discovery, in junior high or earlier, of a table of words in various European languages in a Britannica volume that came with our encyclopedia. It included English, Romance, and non-Romance languages and I could see there were patterns.

I don't know anything about African language families. Are there patterns that link any of the names for ackee in Africa?

Selected readings

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