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Because there are so many excellent entries of interest to Language Log readers in various fields, I am including all of those in this extensive list;

" Genetic History of Scythia ." Andreeva, Tatiana V. et al. Science Advances 11, no. 30 (July 25, 2025): eads8179. https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.ads8179. Updated 27 March 2026.

." Andreeva, Tatiana V. et al. 11, no. 30 (July 25, 2025): eads8179. https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.ads8179. Updated 27 March 2026.

"Decoding Parrot Duets: Complex Communication in Yellow-Naped Amazons." Dahlin, Christine R. et al. Journal of Avian Biology 2026, no. 1 (February 12, 2026): e03552. https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1002/jav.03552.



" The Dual Formative *tsi in Tibeto-Burman Languages ." DeLancey, Scott. Himalayan Linguistics 25, no. 1 (March 3, 2026). https://escholarship.org/uc/item/92z910mm.

." DeLancey, Scott. 25, no. 1 (March 3, 2026). https://escholarship.org/uc/item/92z910mm.

" Lexical Richness in the Speech of Mandarin Chinese for L2 Learners ." Hao, Yuxin et al. Humanities and Social Sciences Communications 13, no. 1 (April 9, 2026): 437. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41599-026-06566-9.

." Hao, Yuxin et al. 13, no. 1 (April 9, 2026): 437. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41599-026-06566-9.

" Biomechanics and Evolution of the Primate Tongue ." Sekhavati, Yeganeh et al. Evolutionary Anthropology: Issues, News, and Reviews 35, no. 2 (April 2, 2026): e70026. https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1002/evan.70026.

." Sekhavati, Yeganeh et al. 35, no. 2 (April 2, 2026): e70026. https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1002/evan.70026.

" One Test, Many Tongues: Surveying Language Proficiency across the Globe ." Van Rijn, Pol et al. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences 123, no. 13 (March 27, 2026): e2420179123. https://pnas.org/doi/10.1073/pnas.2420179123.

." Van Rijn, Pol et al. 123, no. 13 (March 27, 2026): e2420179123. https://pnas.org/doi/10.1073/pnas.2420179123.

" Enduring Constraints on Grammar Revealed by Bayesian Spatiophylogenetic Analyses ." Verkerk, Annemarie et al. Nature Human Behaviour 10, no. 1 (November 17, 2025): 126-136. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41562-025-02325-z.

." Verkerk, Annemarie et al. 10, no. 1 (November 17, 2025): 126-136. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41562-025-02325-z.

"Social Perception of Creaky Voice in Mandarin Chinese: Everyone's Gender Matters." Yao, Yao et al. Humanities and Social Sciences Communications (March 27, 2026). https://www.nature.com/articles/s41599-026-07108-z.

[Thanks to:

Edward M "Ted" McClure, Librarian

https://patreon.com/Bluehorse887

https://researchbuzz.masto.host/@Bluehorse

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