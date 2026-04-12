Recent language sciences references

April 12, 2026 @ 7:32 pm · Filed by under Animal communication, Announcements, Bibliography, Language teaching and learning, Lexicon and lexicography

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Because there are so many excellent entries of interest to Language Log readers in various fields, I am including all of those in this extensive list;

[Thanks to:

Edward M "Ted" McClure, Librarian
https://patreon.com/Bluehorse887
https://researchbuzz.masto.host/@Bluehorse

April 12, 2026 @ 7:32 pm · Filed by under Animal communication, Announcements, Bibliography, Language teaching and learning, Lexicon and lexicography


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