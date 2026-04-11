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Following up on "Meadow writing", I thought it might be interesting to look at LOTR-associated word frequencies, using the the "weighted log-odds-ratio, informative dirichlet prior" algorithm Monroe, Colaresi, and Quinn 2009, "Fightin' Words", as discussed in seven previous LLOG posts. In particular, I thought I'd compare The Fellowship of the Ring to 16 of Charles Dickens' works.



Given existing scripts, this was an easy half-hour Breakfast Experiment™.

And the results were mostly as expected. The Fellowship of the Ring end of the list is mostly populated with the names of LOTR proper names, like frodo, gandalf, bilbo, hobbits, pippin, etc. There are also a fair number of landscape-related words, as expected given that the plot involves a mostly-outdoor journey: mountains, trees, hills, path, forest, river, woods, etc. And the Dickens end of the list was also (mostly) not a surprise, at least in retrospect:

her 161 (862.734) 29807 (7404.64) 29968 (7114.8) -8.225

mr 158 (846.658) 28604 (7105.79) 28762 (6828.48) -8.031

she 158 (846.658) 19771 (4911.5) 19929 (4731.41) -6.253

my 487 (2609.64) 25091 (6233.1) 25578 (6072.56) -4.927

mrs 5 (26.793) 8128 (2019.15) 8133 (1930.88) -4.784

which 249 (1334.29) 16272 (4042.28) 16521 (3922.31) -4.571

sir 48 (257.213) 8392 (2084.74) 8440 (2003.77) -4.308

man 64 (342.95) 8640 (2146.35) 8704 (2066.45) -4.186

his 1569 (8407.64) 51118 (12698.7) 52687 (12508.6) -4.092

with 1115 (5974.84) 39135 (9721.9) 40250 (9555.89) -4.076

miss 12 (64.3032) 5914 (1469.15) 5926 (1406.91) -3.950

me 457 (2448.88) 20273 (5036.21) 20730 (4921.58) -3.903

's 678 (3633.13) 26201 (6508.84) 26879 (6381.43) -3.816

The differences in morpho-syntactic style might be interesting — which is 3 times more common in Dickens, and 's is almost twice as common — but Tolkien's lack of female pronouns (her is more than 8 times more common in Dickens, and she is almost six times more common) is an obvious consequence of the gender composition of the Fellowship.

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