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Sylvain Farrel is a student nurse from Indonesia. He came to America four years ago and speaks perfect English. I asked him how that is possible, how did he learn English so quickly?

Sylvain said that he studied English during his elementary and middle school education. His national language is Bahasa (Indonesia), i.e., Indonesian.

By ethnic heritage, Sylvain is Chinese, Hokkien / Fujian on one side, and I think Hakka on the other side, but I'm not sure.

In the late 1990s, Indonesia experienced severe anti-Chinese racial riots. Many Chinese fled, and, at a minimum, many others ditched their Chinese names and stopped learning / teaching / speaking Chinese language. In the case of Sylvain's family, they ended up not having a common surname. Sylvain's father simply assigned each of them a given / first name and second name, the latter sort of like our middle name, but which also served as a "surname" for passport and other official purposes. So Sylvain's sister, father, and mother all have different "surnames".

Now it gets really interesting. Sylvain says he goes by the name "Ivan"; for all intents and purposes, that's his actual name.

Ivan (Cyrillic: Иван) is a male given name of Slavic origin, related to a variant of the Greek name Iōánnēs (English: John), which in turn derives from the Hebrew יוֹחָנָן (Yôḥānnān), meaning "God is gracious". The name is strongly associated with Slavic countries and cultures.

Ivan is a very common name in Russia, Ukraine, Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovenia, Bulgaria, Belarus, North Macedonia, and Montenegro. It has also gained popularity in several Romance-speaking countries since the 20th century.

Etymology

Ivan is the common Slavic Latin spelling, while Cyrillic spelling is two-fold: in Bulgarian, Russian, Macedonian, Serbian and Montenegrin it is Иван, while in Belarusian and Ukrainian it is Іван. The Old Church Slavonic (or Old Cyrillic) spelling is Їѡан.

Ivan is the Slavic relative of the Latin name Johannes, corresponding to English John and originates from New Testament Greek Ἰωάννης (Iōánnēs). The Greek name is in turn derived from Hebrew יוֹחָנָן (Yôḥānān), meaning "YHWH (God) is gracious". The name is ultimately derived from the Biblical Hebrew name יוחנן (pronounced [joχanan]), short for יהוחנן (pronounced [jehoχanan]), meaning "God was merciful". Common patronymics derived from the name are Ivanović (Serbian and Croatian), Ivanov (Russian and Bulgarian), and Ivanovich (Russian, used as middle name), corresponding to "Ivan's son".

I asked Sylvain how he, as an Indonesian Chinese, got a Slavic name like Ivan for his common name. I was thinking that he, or his father, was playing off the [yvan] sounds of his paternally endowed name, but no, it comes from his Chinese name.

yīfàn 一飯 ("one rice / meal")

Sylvain / Ivan, a fourth generation Indonesian Chinese, cannot speak Chinese, much less can he write any Chinese characters. He more or less flipped out when I spoke to him in Mandarin, and went delirious when I asked him in Hokkien, "Li tsiah ba bueh?" ("Have you eaten yet?") — it was around lunchtime.

Selected readings

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