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Following up on the DP's April Fools "AI-yatollah" article, an Ayatollah pun from Admiral James Stavridis, USN, Ret.:

Wikipedia explains the etymology of Ayatollah:

The title is originally derived from the Arabic word Āyah post-modified with the word Allah, making ʾāyatu llāh (Arabic: آية الله). The combination has been translated to English as 'Sign of God','Divine Sign' or 'Reflection of God'.

The Admiral's joke was presumably a response to this: "Trump says he’s considering ‘joint venture’ with Iran for Strait of Hormuz tolls".

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