_ Mode
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Mouseover title: "I think I accidentally installed an Overton window in my bedroom. A few months ago, the sun wasn't in my face in the morning, but now it is."
ICYMI: Wikipedia on "Overton Window".
More comically interesting: the menu of "Mode" choices now routinely displayed below the cartoon:
You should try them all!
languagehat said,
April 9, 2026 @ 8:11 am
Warning: "Darkest Mode" turns the screen black, and it's impossible (in my version of Firefox, anyway) to find the menu to change it — I just have to use the back button to get to the previous page. People report that you can still see the menu in slightly lighter black or something, but this isn't the case for me.
Andrew Taylor said,
April 9, 2026 @ 8:23 am
The "mode" dropdown first appeared in https://www.explainxkcd.com/wiki/index.php/3227:_Creation , published on April Fools' Day.
Daniel Barkalow said,
April 9, 2026 @ 9:50 am
I was disappointed that Greyscale Mode and Dorian Greyscale Mode weren't followed by Dorian Mode.