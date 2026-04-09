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Today's xkcd:

Mouseover title: "I think I accidentally installed an Overton window in my bedroom. A few months ago, the sun wasn't in my face in the morning, but now it is."

ICYMI: Wikipedia on "Overton Window".

More comically interesting: the menu of "Mode" choices now routinely displayed below the cartoon:



You should try them all!

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