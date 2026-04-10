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At BMR, the first thing the doctors, nurses, and techs ask patients when they interview them is "Do you feel any pain?" And they want you to quantify it on a scale of 1-3-5 / small-medium-big.

What is pain? Physical, mental?

I tend to think of it rather as Sanskrit duḥkha (/ˈduːkə/ दुःख) than as English "pain", because the former is more all encompassing (corporeally, spiritually) than the latter, which I feel is more physical.

pain

From Middle English peyne, payne, from Old French and Anglo-Norman peine, paine, from Latin poena (“punishment, pain”), from Ancient Greek ποινή (poinḗ, “bloodmoney, weregild, fine, price paid, penalty”), from Proto-Hellenic *kʷoinā́, from Proto-Indo-European *kʷoynéh₂ (“payment”) (whence also Proto-Slavic *cěnà (“price”)).

Doublet of peine. Compare Danish pine, Norwegian Bokmål pine, German Pein, Dutch pijn, Afrikaans pyn. See also pine (the verb). Partly displaced native Old English sār (whence Modern English sore).

(Wiktionary)

duḥkha

Duḥkha ( ; Sanskrit: दुःख, Pali: dukkha) "suffering", "pain", "unease", or "unsatisfactoriness", is an important concept in Buddhism, Jainism and Hinduism. Its meaning is context-dependent: it may refer more specifically to the "unsatisfactoriness" or "unease" of craving for and grasping after transient 'things' (i.e. sensory objects, including thoughts), or expecting pleasure from them while ignorant of this transientness.[note 1] In Buddhism, dukkha is part of the first of the Four Noble Truths and one of the three marks of existence. The term also appears in scriptures of Hinduism, such as the Upanishads, in discussions of moksha (spiritual liberation).

While the term dukkha has often been derived from the prefix du- ("bad" or "difficult") and the root kha ("empty", "hole"), meaning a badly fitting axle-hole of a cart or chariot giving "a very bumpy ride", it may actually be derived from duḥ-stha, a "dis-/ bad- + stand-", that is, "standing badly, unsteady", "unstable".

Etymology and meaning

Duḥkha (Sanskrit: दुःख; Pali: dukkha) is a term found in the Upanishads and Buddhist texts, meaning anything that is "uneasy, uncomfortable, unpleasant, difficult, causing pain or sadness". It is also a concept in Indian religions about the nature of transient phenomena which are innately "unpleasant", "suffering", "pain", "sorrow", "distress", "grief" or "misery". The term duḥkha does not have a one-word English translation, and embodies diverse aspects of unpleasant human experiences. It is often understood as the opposite of sukha, meaning lasting "happiness", "comfort" or "ease".

Etymology

Axle hole

The word has been explained in recent times as a derivation from Aryan terminology for an axle hole, referring to an axle hole which is not in the center and leads to a bumpy, uncomfortable ride. According to Winthrop Sargeant,

The ancient Aryans who brought the Sanskrit language to India were a nomadic, horse- and cattle-breeding people who travelled in horse- or ox-drawn vehicles. Su- and dus- are prefixes indicating good or bad. The word kha, in later Sanskrit meaning "sky," "ether," or "space," was originally the word for "hole," particularly an axle hole of one of the Aryan's vehicles. Thus sukha … meant, originally, "having a good axle hole," while duḥkha meant "having a poor axle hole," leading to discomfort.

Joseph Goldstein, American vipassana teacher and writer, explains the etymology as follows:

The word dukkha is made up of the prefix du- and the root kha. Du- means "bad" or "difficult". Kha means "empty". "Empty", here, refers to several things—some specific, others more general. One of the specific meanings refers to the empty axle hole of a wheel. If the axle fits badly into the center hole, we get a very bumpy ride. This is a good analogy for our ride through saṃsāra.

'Standing unstable'

However, according to Monier Monier-Williams, the actual roots of the Pali term dukkha appear to be Sanskrit दुस्- (dus-, "bad") + स्था (sthā, "to stand"). Irregular phonological changes in the development of Sanskrit into the various Prakrits led to a shift from dus-sthā to duḥkha to dukkha.

Analayo concurs, stating that dukkha as derived from duḥ-sthā, "standing badly", "conveys nuances of "uneasiness" or of being "uncomfortable". Silk Road philologist Christopher I. Beckwith elaborates on this derivation. According to Beckwith:

… although the sense of duḥkha in Normative Buddhism is traditionally given as 'suffering', that and similar interpretations are highly unlikely for Early Buddhism. Significantly, Monier-Williams himself doubts the usual explanation of duḥkha and presents an alternative one immediately after it, namely: duḥ-stha "'standing badly,' unsteady, disquieted (lit. and fig.); uneasy", and so on. This form is also attested, and makes much better sense as the opposite of the Rig Veda sense of sukha, which Monier-Williams gives in full.

(VHM: This is a perfect analogy for my own primary suffering here at BMH, which is caused by the insertion of a Foley catheter into my body at a particular point [a small hole], also my wobbliness when standing.)

Afterword

téngtòng 疼痛

(VHM: I'm not sure how this common disyllabic "Mandarin" term (supposedly for "pain") relates to my own medical condition [see below].)

Pronunciation 1

(it) hurts; love fondly; ache

ache; pain; sorrow simp. and trad.

( 疼痛 ) 疼 痛 alternative forms 疼疼 thông-thiàⁿ )

痛疼 thàng-thiàⁿ )

痛痛 thàng-thiàⁿ )

Adjective

疼痛

Noun

疼痛

pain; ache 慢性疼痛 mànxìng téngtòng ― chronic pain 肋間疼痛 ／ 肋间疼痛 lèijiān téngtòng ― intercostal pain 劇烈的疼痛 ／ 剧烈的疼痛 jùliè de téngtòng ― sharp pain

Pronunciation 2

(it) hurts; love fondly; ache

ache; pain; sorrow simp. and trad.

( 疼痛 ) 疼 痛 alternative forms 痛疼

痛痛

Verb

疼痛 (Southern Min)

Synonyms

( to love ) :



疼 Dialectal synonyms of(“to love; to be fond of; to dote on”) [map]

References

Selected readings

There's another word in Sinitic that means "ache; pain", viz., tòng 痛, which can also mean "hate". Curiously, the same word can convey the sentiment of "love dearly; have tender affection for". Selectively continuing a very long list of different definitions for the same character, we have "painful; sad; grieved; sorrowful" and "very happy; delighted", as well as "harsh; bitter; severe", and so forth and so on. Cf. téng 疼 which can mean "ache; pain", but also "love dearly; dote on". This is why, when you read Chinese texts, you have to be on your toes and pay keen attention to context and what you think the author is really trying to convey.

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