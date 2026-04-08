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From Mark Dow:

The ACLU's national legal director is Cecillia Wang. She argued the birthright citizenship case, Trump v. Barbara, in front of the Supreme Court this month. This case heavily depends on the 1898 case Wong Kim Ark. I asked Cecillia — a birthright citizen herself — whether the names Wang and Wong are transliterations of the same word.

She replied by email: "I tried to figure out whether Mr. Wong has the same last name. My understanding is that we don't. Cantonese-speaking immigrants in the 19th century had their names transliterated through a different system, and perhaps not through any system but an ad hoc interaction with a customs official. "Wong" was most commonly used for two surnames, one now transliterated as Wang (meaning "king") and the other as Huang (meaning "yellow"). I think Wong Kim Ark was a Huang."