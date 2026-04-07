Grammar
« previous post | next post »
Today's xkcd:
Mouseover title: "Communication is one of the most popular ways to transmit information, ahead of rivals such as"
The explanation and discussion on explainxkcd.
April 7, 2026 @ 3:22 pm · Filed by Mark Liberman under Linguistics in the comics
« previous post | next post »
Today's xkcd:
Mouseover title: "Communication is one of the most popular ways to transmit information, ahead of rivals such as"
The explanation and discussion on explainxkcd.
April 7, 2026 @ 3:22 pm · Filed by Mark Liberman under Linguistics in the comics
Powered By WordPress