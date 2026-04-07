Grammar

April 7, 2026 @ 3:22 pm · Filed by under Linguistics in the comics

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Today's xkcd:

Mouseover title: "Communication is one of the most popular ways to transmit information, ahead of rivals such as"

The explanation and discussion on explainxkcd.

April 7, 2026 @ 3:22 pm · Filed by under Linguistics in the comics


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