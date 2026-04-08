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The battlelines are being drawn ever clearer. On one side are those who believe that it's all right to use AI to help with the preparation of an (academic) article, essay, or paper. On the other side are those who think that the utilization of AI is impermissible for such purposes. As soon as they discern the use of AI in writing a composition, they will dismiss it out of hand. Use of AI extends to the collection and organization of material to be included in what is being written.

Readers who are sensitive to the stylistics of AI writing can even detect it in punctuation preferences, rhetorical tone, lexical propensities, and so forth.

There are even commercially available "AI detectors", e.g.: "Pangram can detect AI-generated text even after it has been 'humanized,' or processed by tools that attempt to evade AI detection, ensuring reliable detection."

This confrontation between pro-AI and anti-AI praxis will continue apace until some sort of stasis / equilibrium is attained or one side overwhelms / cannibalizes the other.

Afterword

I know many people who have made AI (e.g., ChatGPT) their personal friend and constant companion.

Bottom line

The human signs off at the end.

Selected readings

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