Language universals
« previous post |
Study of 1,700 languages reveals surprising hidden patterns
Languages may seem wildly different, but new research shows they follow surprisingly consistent—and deeply human—rules.
Science News, Max Planck Society (4/5/26)
Summary
A massive new analysis of over 1,700 languages shows that some long-debated “universal” grammar rules are actually real. By using cutting-edge evolutionary methods, researchers found that languages tend to evolve in predictable ways rather than randomly. Key patterns—like word order and grammatical structure—keep reappearing across the globe. The results suggest shared human thinking and communication pressures shape how all languages develop.
Journal Reference:
Annemarie Verkerk, Olena Shcherbakova, Hannah J. Haynie, Hedvig Skirgård, Christoph Rzymski, Quentin D. Atkinson, Simon J. Greenhill, Russell D. Gray. Enduring constraints on grammar revealed by Bayesian spatiophylogenetic analyses. Nature Human Behaviour, 2025; 10 (1): 126 DOI: 10.1038/s41562-025-02325-z
Selected readings
"Where did the PIEs come from; when was that?" (7/28/23) — cf. the extensive bibliographies here for a different methodology, especially in the works of Donald Ringe
"Word-order 'universals' are lineage-specific?" (4/15/11)
[h.t. Dave Thomas]