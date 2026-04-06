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Study of 1,700 languages reveals surprising hidden patterns

Languages may seem wildly different, but new research shows they follow surprisingly consistent—and deeply human—rules.

Science News, Max Planck Society (4/5/26)

Summary

A massive new analysis of over 1,700 languages shows that some long-debated “universal” grammar rules are actually real. By using cutting-edge evolutionary methods, researchers found that languages tend to evolve in predictable ways rather than randomly. Key patterns—like word order and grammatical structure—keep reappearing across the globe. The results suggest shared human thinking and communication pressures shape how all languages develop.

FULL STORY

The evolution of a word-order universal on the global language tree. In our analysis of the universal1 “With overwhelmingly greater than chance frequency, languages with normal subject–object–verb order are postpositional”, the absence or presence of the two features defines the ‘state’: state 11 (red) is the prediction made by the universal; in state 00 (black), both features are absent; in states 01 (orange) and 10 (light blue), one feature is absent and the other is present. The ancestral state reconstruction shows that in multiple language families and areas, pathways of language change repeatedly lead to the predicted outcome. Credit: © Verkerk et al. (Nature Human Behaviour, 2025)

Journal Reference: Annemarie Verkerk, Olena Shcherbakova, Hannah J. Haynie, Hedvig Skirgård, Christoph Rzymski, Quentin D. Atkinson, Simon J. Greenhill, Russell D. Gray. Enduring constraints on grammar revealed by Bayesian spatiophylogenetic analyses. Nature Human Behaviour, 2025; 10 (1): 126 DOI: 10.1038/s41562-025-02325-z

Selected readings

"Where did the PIEs come from; when was that?" (7/28/23) — cf. the extensive bibliographies here for a different methodology, especially in the works of Donald Ringe

"Word-order 'universals' are lineage-specific?" (4/15/11)

[h.t. Dave Thomas]

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