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That's the name of a very fine health care facility nestled in the wooded hills of Philadelphia's northwestern suburbs — Malvern, Tradyffrin, Bryn Mawr ("large hill"), Bala Cynwyd (named for towns in Wales), Haverford, Narberth, Radnor, Berwyn, Merion, and Gwynedd.

My inclination is to abbreviate the name somehow — BMRH, Bryn Mawr RH, etc. — but the people who work at Bryn Mawr Rehab Hospital tend not to do that. They want to keep the word "rehab" in their habitual reference.

On the other hand, I think "rehab" is too casual and informal for an institution of such complexity and excellence. By nature, "rehabilitation" is hexasyllabically cumbersome and "hospital" is trisyllabically unglamorous.

Never mind what Bryn Mawr Rehabilitation Hospital is called on a day-to-day basis, it's a thoroughly admirable place.

Praiseworthy people from all over the world work here: Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, dozens of states in the union, Casablanca…. One who caught my attention today is named "Endrita", Albanian for "light". That immediately reminded me of my dear, late friend, Eric Hamp (1920-2019) and the importance of Albanian for Indo-European, which he studied so intensively for decades.

Selected readings

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