Musical communication
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There are many other episodes, for example Episode 25, featuring the musical genre Ambient Hyper Pop Shark Core Acoustic New Metal among many others:
For some (partial and antique) background on that one, see "Genres" (8/22/2014).
And the latest (four days ago) episode has a focus on cultural attitudes and accents, though no musical references:
Stephen Goranson said,
April 2, 2026 @ 11:10 am
Love it. Funniest thing for days. Thanks.
AntC said,
April 2, 2026 @ 6:40 pm
Including the thump, thump the neighbours were playing at 1am last night.
OL said,
April 5, 2026 @ 3:38 pm
These are actually hilarious, don't usually like short-form content but something about this series always makes me chuckle))