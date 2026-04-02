Musical communication

April 2, 2026 @ 6:05 am · Filed by under Language and culture

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There are many other episodes, for example Episode 25, featuring the musical genre Ambient Hyper Pop Shark Core Acoustic New Metal among many others:

For some (partial and antique) background on that one, see "Genres" (8/22/2014).

And the latest (four days ago) episode has a focus on cultural attitudes and accents, though no musical references:

April 2, 2026 @ 6:05 am · Filed by under Language and culture


3 Comments »

  1. Stephen Goranson said,

    April 2, 2026 @ 11:10 am

    Love it. Funniest thing for days. Thanks.

  2. AntC said,

    April 2, 2026 @ 6:40 pm

    "Can you at least turn off the techno music in the background."

    Including the thump, thump the neighbours were playing at 1am last night.

  3. OL said,

    April 5, 2026 @ 3:38 pm

    These are actually hilarious, don't usually like short-form content but something about this series always makes me chuckle))

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