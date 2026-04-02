« previous post | next post »

Following up on Tuesday's DP link, today we have Wyatt G. Croog, "Harvard Launches 'Strategic Authenticity Initiative' to Help Students Seems Normal", The Harvard Crimson 4/1/2026:

In an effort to address growing concerns that its students are “deeply unsettling in conversation,” Harvard University announced Monday the launch of the Strategic Authenticity Initiative, a university-wide program designed to help students convincingly simulate being regular people.

The initiative, funded by three grants and one concerned parent, will offer workshops on:

1. Making eye contact without turning it into a networking opportunity

2. Having hobbies that are not a startup

3. Telling a story that does not end up in a LinkedIn article

“Employers told us our students are impressive but vaguely exhausting,” a spokesperson said. “We’re trying to round the edges without compromising the crest.”

Participants will undergo immersive training exercises, including:

1. Attending a party and not mentioning internships or a class

2. Responding “that’s crazy” without pivoting to themselves

3. Asking to get a meal without entering a yearlong diplomatic process

[…]

Meanwhile, Yale University admin dismissed the initiative as “performative,” before hosting a 90-minute discussion on whether authenticity is real.

Readers are invited to add their own examples of similar April Foolish issues. Wikipedia has List of Student Newspapers, but a quick scan of a few of them comes up April Fool-less.

Permalink