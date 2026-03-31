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Penn's student newspaper, The Daily Pennsylvanian, traditionally publishes an April Fool's issue every year, generally a week or so before April 1. This year's version has not (so far) been put out as a paper version, or even in the standard online form, but only as a set of images.



Echoing the title pun, this year's front page features Iran-related jokes. The two featured articles are headlined "Unemployed Senior Really Banking on Job Offer from the Military Draft" and "Iran Announces New AI-yatollah, First Chatbot Supreme Leader":

Below the fold, there's "Alpha Phi to Monitor Situation in Iran", "Alert: All men [WHARTON EXEMPTED] ges 18-25 to Report for Service", and "Al-Qaeda Claims Responsibility for 1920 Commons Dinner Last Night":

Geoff Pullum documented a few Linguistics April Fool's in-jokes years ago (here and here), and I'm sure there have been others that escape my memory at the moment.

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