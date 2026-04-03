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Apparently our haplogroup (family of Joseph Charles Mair [Pfaffenhofen, Austria] and Esther Frieda Louise Boyce Mair [Zweismmen, Switzerland]) is U8a1a.

As our ancestors ventured out of eastern Africa, they branched off in diverse groups that crossed and recrossed the globe over tens of thousands of years. Some of their migrations can be traced through haplogroups, families of lineages that descend from a common ancestor. Your maternal haplogroup can reveal the path followed by the women of your maternal line.

Since originating in the Middle East about 60,000 years ago Haplogroup U has generated numerous branches that have since been carried into Europe, various parts of Asia and even back into Africa, the cradle of the human species. Haplogroups U5 and U8 were carried into Europe about 40,000 years ago by some of the first modern humans to inhabit that continent. Haplogroup U7 expanded in southwestern Asia about the same time. And U6 retraced the steps of its ancestral haplogroup, L3, moving back into northern Africa about 30,000 years ago and expanding along the Mediterranean coast.

During the 6th century AD the Persian Empire controlled trade along the Silk Road through its Central Asian province of Sogdiana, providing a vital trade link between China and Europe. Evidence suggests there was a genetic connection as well. Researchers extracted DNA from the remains of a chieftain named Yu Hong, who was buried about 200 miles southwest of Beijing in 592 AD. His burial epitaph indicated that Yu Hong had Central Asian ancestry — and his DNA revealed an even more exotic background. Yu Hong's mitochondrial DNA belonged to the U5 haplogroup, a branch of U that is concentrated in Europe. This haplogroup assignment is a sure sign that he had European ancestors on his mother's side, and demonstrated the vast range of haplogroup U from the west to the east.



The Tomb of Yu Hong (Chinese: 虞弘墓 ; pinyin: Yú Hóng Mù ; Wade–Giles: Yü2-Hung2-Mu4 ) is the grave of Yu Hong and his wife, dating back to 592 AD ( The) is the grave of Yu Hong and his wife, dating back to 592 AD ( Sui dynasty ). The tomb was discovered by some locals in 1999 in Wangguo village in Jinyuan district of the city of Taiyuan , it was subsequently excavated officially in July of the same year. This tomb is so far the only archaeological find in the Central Plains region that reflects Central Asian ( Western Regions ) culture.

(WP) — numerous illustrations of the sarcophagus

Grenet, Frantz (2020). Histoire et cultures de l'Asie centrale préislamique. Paris, France: Collège de France. p. 320. ISBN 978-2-7226-0516-9. "Ce sont les décors funéraires les plus riches de cette époque, venant juste après ceux de la famille impériale; il est probable que les sabao étaient parmi les éléments les plus fortunés de la population."

"A Hypothesis on the Origin ot the Yu State"

by Taishan Yu, Sino-Platonic Papers, 139 (June,2004), 1-20

The inscription on the memorial table within the tomb of Yu Hong dated from the Sui ~ dynasty (A.D. 581-618), recently excavated to south of the Wangguo 王郭 village, Jinyuan district, Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China is of great interest to historians. In this paper, I will offer a brief interpretation of problems related to the stele inscription, especially the origin of "the state of Yu (Fish)", mentioned in Yu Hong's epitaph.

Evidence of ancient DNA reveals the first European lineage in Iron Age Central China

. 2007 Apr 24;274(1618):1597–1602. doi: . 2007 Apr 24;274(1618):1597–1602. doi: 10.1098/rspb.2007.0219

Abstract

Various studies on ancient DNA have attempted to reconstruct population movement in Asia, with much interest focused on determining the arrival of European lineages in ancient East Asia. Here, we discuss our analysis of the mitochondrial DNA of human remains excavated from the Yu Hong tomb in Taiyuan, China, dated 1400 years ago. The burial style of this tomb is characteristic of Central Asia at that time. Our analysis shows that Yu Hong belonged to the haplogroup U5, one of the oldest western Eurasian-specific haplogroups, while his wife can be classified as haplogroup G, the type prevalent in East Asia. Our findings show that this man with European lineage arrived in Taiyuan approximately 1400 years ago, and most probably married a local woman. Haplogroup U5 was the first west Eurasian-specific lineage to be found in the central part of ancient China, and Taiyuan may be the easternmost location of the discovered remains of European lineage in ancient China.

Keywords: Yu Hong tomb, ancient DNA, mitochondrial DNA

Since we have archeological, architectural, artistic, textual, historical, physical, genetic, linguistic (Sogdian) and other types of evidence for the vast peregrinations of the Sogdians before thay landed in Shanxi, noth central China, we need to think hard about what that means for the history of humanity.

Selected readings

[Thanks to Heidi Lynné Mair and Susan Rebecca Anderson [citing 23andMe]]

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