Haplogroup U8a1a in Central Asia
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Apparently our haplogroup (family of Joseph Charles Mair [Pfaffenhofen, Austria] and Esther Frieda Louise Boyce Mair [Zweismmen, Switzerland]) is U8a1a.
The Tomb of Yu Hong (Chinese: 虞弘墓; pinyin: Yú Hóng Mù; Wade–Giles: Yü2-Hung2-Mu4) is the grave of Yu Hong and his wife, dating back to 592 AD (Sui dynasty). The tomb was discovered by some locals in 1999 in Wangguo village in Jinyuan district of the city of Taiyuan, it was subsequently excavated officially in July of the same year. This tomb is so far the only archaeological find in the Central Plains region that reflects Central Asian (Western Regions) culture.
"A Hypothesis on the Origin ot the Yu State"
by Taishan Yu, Sino-Platonic Papers, 139 (June,2004), 1-20
The inscription on the memorial table within the tomb of Yu Hong dated from the Sui ~ dynasty (A.D. 581-618), recently excavated to south of the Wangguo 王郭 village, Jinyuan district, Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China is of great interest to historians. In this paper, I will offer a brief interpretation of problems related to the stele inscription, especially the origin of "the state of Yu (Fish)", mentioned in Yu Hong's epitaph.
Evidence of ancient DNA reveals the first European lineage in Iron Age Central China
Abstract
Various studies on ancient DNA have attempted to reconstruct population movement in Asia, with much interest focused on determining the arrival of European lineages in ancient East Asia. Here, we discuss our analysis of the mitochondrial DNA of human remains excavated from the Yu Hong tomb in Taiyuan, China, dated 1400 years ago. The burial style of this tomb is characteristic of Central Asia at that time. Our analysis shows that Yu Hong belonged to the haplogroup U5, one of the oldest western Eurasian-specific haplogroups, while his wife can be classified as haplogroup G, the type prevalent in East Asia. Our findings show that this man with European lineage arrived in Taiyuan approximately 1400 years ago, and most probably married a local woman. Haplogroup U5 was the first west Eurasian-specific lineage to be found in the central part of ancient China, and Taiyuan may be the easternmost location of the discovered remains of European lineage in ancient China.
Keywords: Yu Hong tomb, ancient DNA, mitochondrial DNA
Since we have archeological, architectural, artistic, textual, historical, physical, genetic, linguistic (Sogdian) and other types of evidence for the vast peregrinations of the Sogdians before thay landed in Shanxi, noth central China, we need to think hard about what that means for the history of humanity.
Selected readings
- "Turco-Sogdian horses and languages" (10/28/24)
- "Tocharo-Sinica and Sogdo-Sinica" (7/3/24)
- "Tocharo-Sinica" (5/13/24)
- "Catalogue of Sogdian Writings in Central Asia" (1/5/23)
- "Sogdians and Xiongnu / Huns" (2/21/22)
- "The sound of ancient Iranian languages" (10/26/23)
- Victor H. Mair, ed., The Bronze Age and Early Iron Age Peoples of Eastern Central Asia (Washington, D.C.: Institute for the Study of Man Inc. in collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania Museum Publications, 1998). 2 vols.
- J. P. Mallory and Victor H.Mair,The Tarim Mummies: Ancient China and the Mystery of the Earliest Peoples from the West(London: Thames & Hudson, 2000).
- Elizabeth Wayland Barber, The Mummies of Ürümchi (New York: W. W. Norton, 1999)
[Thanks to Heidi Lynné Mair and Susan Rebecca Anderson [citing 23andMe]]