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John Burn-Murdoch, "Social media is populist and polarising; AI may be the opposite", Financial Times 3/28/2026:

Every media revolution has transformed who distributes information, what messages are distributed and what form they take. As such, some media are fundamentally democratising and polarising, widening the pool of publishers and views beyond a narrow elite and amplifying radical and anti-establishment voices. TikTok and the printing press arrived almost 600 years apart but share these characteristics. Others push the opposite way: radio and television had high barriers to entry, creating a monopoly for the voices and views of elites and experts.

As the use of AI chatbots takes off, it’s worth pausing to ask which of these categories they fall into. There is good reason to believe it is the latter.

The article presents some evidence for the view that social media is populist and polarising, while AI is elitist and technocratising, based on data from the Cooperative Election Study:

The neologism technocratising comes from Dan Williams, "How AI Will Reshape Public Opinion", Conspicuous Cognition 3/3/2026.

But pointing in the other direction, there's Marlynn Wei, "The Emerging Problem of 'AI Psychosis'", Psychology Today 11/27/2025,…

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