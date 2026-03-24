UK regional names for alleyways
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Regional names for alleyways…
— Clare Downham (@downham.bsky.social) January 17, 2026 at 4:51 AM
Wikipedia has a Street suffix page, which lists 208 street words "recommended by the U.S. Postal Service" and 55 "suffix forms suitable for use in Australia with clear connotations of the class and type of road, recommended by Standards Australia", along with shorter lists for the UK, Canada and Hong Kong. There are a fair number of these that denote alleyway-like passsages, beyond the list of regional variants pictured above by Clare Downham.
The "See also" section of that page informs us that odonymy is a fancy word for "the study of street names".
The development of so many words for types of paths and roadways is an interesting example of how lexical evolution works. No doubt there are analogous lists in other languages.
Nathan Weston said,
March 24, 2026 @ 5:39 am
As a Northern Englishman (a Lancastrian), I would distinguish between 'alley' and 'ginnel'. The alley is the usually cobbled path behind a row of terraced houses; a 'ginnel' is a path between houses which leads from a road to an alley (or to another road). I come from mixed Lancashire/Yorkshire parentage, so for me 'snicket' is pretty much equivalent to 'ginnel'. Although I have in my head a vague memory that my parents would use 'snicket' when the path was covered overhead, and 'ginnel' for when it wasn't… or was it the other way round…?
ajay said,
March 24, 2026 @ 7:25 am
"Close" is also used across the country in "cathedral close", the walled and gated area around a cathedral, presumably because (compare Shropshire "shut") it is enclosed and shut up at night.
Confusingly "gate" in a street name in Scotland, as in the Cowgate in Edinburgh or the Gallowgate in Glasgow, does not mean a gate. It's a variant spelling of "gait" and means a road. The Cowgate is the gait that cows come in along, the Gallowgate is the gait that leads to the gallows.
The word for gate is "port" as in Edinburgh's West Port, which is of course nowhere near the sea.
Stephen Bowden said,
March 24, 2026 @ 7:25 am
In 1983 Mark Jones coined the word “snickelway” for the many such passages in the city of York. Individual cases might be suffixed Yard, Lane, Street or Gate (in the Norse-derived sense of a road), or not at all (as with The Shambles) so he decided a portmanteau of snicket, ginnel and alleyway was the most helpful way to talk about them.