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From Frederick Newmeyer: "A sign in the breakfast room of a not very classy hotel in Amsterdam:"

"The middle language is Esperanto! Who could have decided on Esperanto as the third language and who can read it? The hotel receptionists have no idea."

I don't have much to add, except that Google Ngrams suggests that Esperanto is gradually dying out:

And why the ~20 year oscillations?

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