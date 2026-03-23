Esperanto warning
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From Frederick Newmeyer: "A sign in the breakfast room of a not very classy hotel in Amsterdam:"
"The middle language is Esperanto! Who could have decided on Esperanto as the third language and who can read it? The hotel receptionists have no idea."
I don't have much to add, except that Google Ngrams suggests that Esperanto is gradually dying out:
And why the ~20 year oscillations?
HTI said,
March 23, 2026 @ 4:50 am
The Esperanto gene skips a generation
Andrew Taylor said,
March 23, 2026 @ 6:06 am
I like the terseness of the Dutch version, which Google translates as "watch your property".
The Esperanto uses the same verb (lasi, to leave) twice: "Don't leave your bags/property beyond-left", though shouldn't it be the imperative "lasu"? (From my limited knowledge of the language.) The prefix preter- is as in preternatural, which I think is the only reasonably common English word it appears in.
Google also tells me that "bieno" means "estate" or "farm", so I think they have the wrong sort of property there.