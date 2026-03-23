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Sima Kotecha, "Soham murderer Ian Huntley taken off life support, BBC understands", BBC 3/6/2026:

Soham murderer Ian Huntley is close to death after being taken off life support following an attack in prison, the BBC understands.

The 52-year-old has been in hospital since 26 February after being beaten over the head with a makeshift weapon at HMP Frankland in County Durham. The high security prison houses some of the most violent inmates.

Prison sources said Huntley was found lying in a pool of blood after the attack. He suffered significant head trauma from his injuries.

A sample of other recent BBC understandings:

Iranian Missiles Fired at UK-US Base, BBC understands

The Hillsborough Law – which the government intended to pass a year ago – will be further delayed, the BBC understands.

More than 100 tenants privately renting in homes owned by one of London's biggest landlords have been given as little as two months' notice of termination of their tenancy, the BBC understands.

BBC South East understands that a further 11 people from the Canterbury area are currently in hospital and reported to be seriously ill. It is understood that most are aged between 18 and 21 and a number are students at the university.

Edwards said the most recent closures have included The Rose & Crown in Bradford city centre, Studio 48 & Groove Pad, in Shipley, and The Roebuck, in Keighley, although the BBC understands The Roebuck is set to re open under new management.

These examples aren't meant to mean that the BBC grasps the meaning of the various events and situations. Rather they seem closer to sense (5) of the Wiktionary entry:

5. (transitive) To believe or infer, to think one grasps sufficiently despite potentially incomplete knowledge.

I've been given to understand that you have a package for me?

At least four people are understood to have been injured.

More specifically, this seems to be a way to avoid citing a source — the BBC is presenting these things as facts, but is choosing not to give us any details about the basis of its knowledge. I haven't seen other publications using the same idiom, though no doubt it happens — rather we see things like "Trump is strategizing means to seize Iran's nuclear stockpiles, sources say". I wonder whether the different choices are formal editorial policy, or just local culture.

A similar sense of understand is used in ordinary discourse when the speaker is asserting something about the listener's actions, attitudes, or plans. From Pride and Prejudice:

Mrs. Bennet rang the bell, and Miss Elizabeth was summoned to the library.

“Come here, child,” cried her father as she appeared. “I have sent for you on an affair of importance. I understand that Mr. Collins has made you an offer of marriage. Is it true?”

Elizabeth replied that it was.

“Very well—and this offer of marriage you have refused?”

“I have, sir.”

“Very well. We now come to the point. Your mother insists upon your accepting it. Is it not so, Mrs. Bennet?”

“Yes, or I will never see her again.”

“An unhappy alternative is before you, Elizabeth. From this day you must be a stranger to one of your parents. Your mother will never see you again if you do not marry Mr. Collins, and I will never see you again if you do.”

Elizabeth could not but smile at such a conclusion of such a beginning; but Mrs. Bennet, who had persuaded herself that her husband regarded the affair as she wished, was excessively disappointed.

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