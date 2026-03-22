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For the past couple of years, internet advertising has been promoting (increasingly unexpected) things to me as "tactical": tactical shorts, tactical pants, tactical belts, tactical gloves, tactical hoodies, … These are basically imitations of military garments (to be worn in action as opposed to on parade), and I guess if my internet profile were different, I'd see more ads for imitation military firearms, not just knives and sticks and flashlights. More recently, I've seen tactical ice scrapers and tactical scissors. And most recently (and absurdly?), tactical pyjamas.



Wiktionary's entry for tactical gives four senses:

Of or relating to tactics. Of or relating to military operations that are smaller or more local than strategic ones.

tactical nuclear weapon Adroit, skilful or ingenious. (firearms) Having a military appearance, typically with accessories such as a bipod, adjustable stock, detachable magazine or black coloration.

The use in reference to clothing, tools, etc. is presumably a generalization of the process that led to sense (4).

For the word tactics, Wiktionary's entry is less helpful than the OED's sense (1), "The art or science of deploying military or naval forces in order of battle, and of performing warlike evolutions and manœuvres", with the etymology

plural of tactic, rendering modern Latin (17th cent.) tactica plural, Greek τὰ τακτικά, lit. ‘matters pertaining to arrangement’

which connects us to syntax "The order and arrangement of words", from

συν- syn- prefix + τάξις taxis n., after συντάσσειν to put together in order.

[And let's not forget the distinction between syntaxis and parataxis…]

The business about "matters pertaining to arrangement" also underlies the OED's sense (3) for tactics

Linguistics. C. F. Hockett's term for the study of the relation and arrangement of linguistic units, esp. the study of the arrangement of morphemes.

And of course there's also phonotactics, which these days is probably used more often than morphotactics is.

But tactical pyjamas have entirely escaped the orbit of Greek τάξις and τακτικά, I think, though their holsters link them figuratively to military operations.

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