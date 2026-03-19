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As Wikipedia explains,

Sealioning […] is a type of trolling or harassment that consists of pursuing people with relentless requests for evidence, often tangential or previously addressed, while maintaining a pretense of civility and sincerity ("I'm just trying to have a debate"), and feigning ignorance of the subject matter. It may take the form of "incessant, bad-faith invitations to engage in debate",[9] and has been likened to a denial-of-service attack targeted at human beings.[10] The term originated with a 2014 strip of the webcomic Wondermark by David Malki, which The Independent called "the most apt description of Twitter you'll ever see".

Although I'm a regular reader of David Malki's Wondermark, and interested in the taxonomy of trolling, I've somehow managed to miss this word. Here's the 9/19/2014 comic:

Wiktionary has an entry for sealioning. There's as yet no entry in Merriam-Webster's (though the list it among the Words We're Watching) or the OED.

There are more historical details in the Know Your Meme entry.

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