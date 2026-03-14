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I don't recall whether we've had anything interesting to say about "Pi Day", other than a reference to SMBC's "PIE Day" back in 2023.

Today's Frazz notes the adjacency to the Ides of March:

No doubt there are other Pi Day comics this year — looking back further, there's a collection from Pragmatic Mom a year ago, and a few years earlier from nebusresearch, and many others…

There's certainly no other mathematical construct with as many comic-strip resonances, though there are some obvious opportunities for tau.

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