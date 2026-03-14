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Grammarly recently became part of Superhuman, and then began the shockingly unethical practice of pretending to offer writing advice from living people, without getting their permission or even informing them.

Some coverage:

"Grammarly Is Offering ‘Expert’ AI Reviews From Your Favorite Authors—Dead or Alive", Wired 3/4/2026:

Once relied upon only to proofread for correct grammar and spelling, the writing tool Grammarly has added a host of generative AI features over the past several years. In October, CEO Shishir Mehrotra announced that the overall company was rebranding as Superhuman to reflect a new suite of AI-powered products. […]

Perhaps most insidiously, however, Grammarly now has an “expert review” option that, instead of producing what looks like a generic critique from a nameless LLM, lists a number of real academics and authors available to weigh in on your text. To be clear: Those people have nothing to do with this process. As a disclaimer clarifies: “References to experts in this product are for informational purposes only and do not indicate any affiliation with Grammarly or endorsement by those individuals or entities.”

Stevie Bonifield, "Grammarly is using our identities without permission", The Verge 3/6/2026:

Grammarly’s “expert review” feature offers to give users writing advice “inspired by” subject matter experts, including recently deceased professors, as Wired reported on Wednesday. When I tried the feature out myself, I found some experts that came as a surprise for a different reason — one of them was my boss.

Julia Angwin, "Why I’m Suing Grammarly", NYT 3/13/2026:

A few days ago, an awkward sentence written by the editing service Grammarly flashed across my screen: “Could Meta be quietly leveraging this intimate information to refine ad targeting or fuel its vast business interests in unseen ways?”

The writing was clunky, the point weirdly unspecific. Grammarly had been offering paying users editing suggestions, supposedly from a handful of writers — including me. Pop a piece of prose into its service and little editing bubbles would emerge on the page from “Julia Angwin,” suggesting things like, “Lead with personal stakes to boost immediacy.” That sentence about Meta was something Grammarly apparently thought I would suggest.

Like all writers, I live by my wits. My ability to earn a living rests on my ability to craft a phrase, to synthesize an idea, to make readers care about people and places they can only access through words on a page. Grammarly hadn’t checked with me before using my name. I only learned that an A.I. company was selling a deepfake of my mind from an article online.

And it wasn’t just me. Superhuman — the parent company of Grammarly — made fake editor versions of a range of people, including the novelist Stephen King, the late feminist author bell hooks, the former Microsoft chief privacy officer Julie Brill, the University of Virginia data science professor Mar Hicks and the journalist and podcaster Kara Swisher.

Angwin adds:

At this point in a story about A.I. exploitation, I would normally bemoan the need for new laws to tackle the novel harms of a new technology. But in this case, there is an old law that’s able to do the job.

In my home state of New York, the century-old right of publicity law prohibits a person’s name or image from being used for commercial purposes without her consent. At least 25 states have similar publicity statutes. And now, I’m using this law to fight back. I am the lead plaintiff in a class-action lawsuit against Superhuman in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, alleging that it violated New York and California publicity laws by not seeking consent before using our names in a paid service.

After a wave of criticism, the Superhuman chief executive, Shishir Mehrotra, announced that the company was disabling the feature while it reimagined how to give “experts real control over how they want to be represented — or not represented at all.” In a statement to The Atlantic, Mr. Mehrotra said that the company “believes the legal claims are without merit and will strongly defend against them.”

Grammarly long ago burst the "plastic fetters of grammar" to enfold (however imperfectly) the whole Trivium; and now has d-AI-gested the Quadrivium plus (presumably) philosophy and theology and all the practical arts, as presented by experts and celebrities past and present.

We can see this ironically as a corporate move in favor of open-access humans.

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