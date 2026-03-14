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The etymology, according to the OED:

Apparently cognate with Old Saxon drano, dran (with uncertain vowel length: see note) (Middle Low German drāne, drōne; German regional (Low German) drāne, drōne; > German Drohne) and probably also with Old Saxon dreno, Old High German treno, tren (Middle High German tren, all with short vowel), all in the sense ‘drone bee’, further etymology uncertain, probably ultimately < a Germanic verbal base for making a kind of loud, continuous sound (compare droun v.); the noun was apparently formed from this verbal base with reference to the loud buzzing sound made by bees and similar insects, perhaps sometimes specifically with reference to the males of some species buzzing aggressively when the hive is disturbed.

The semantic drift:

From Old English — Sense 1. A male bee in a colony of honeybees or other social bees (more fully drone bee). Sometimes also: the male of a social wasp or ant.

The drone is produced from an unfertilized egg. Its sole function is to fertilize a new queen.

From 1529 — Sense 2.a. A person who does little or no useful work, or who lives off others; a lazy person.

From 1875 — Sense 2.b. A person who is engaged in, or made to do, dull, repetitive, or meaningless work.

From 1936 — Sense 3.a. Originally U.S. Navy. A remotely piloted or autonomous unmanned aircraft, typically used for military reconnaissance or air strikes.

The 1936 citation:

In the event no signal is received after two minutes a timed relay will place the robot plane, or ‘DRONE’, as it will be called hereafter, in a turn.

D. S. Fahrney, Radio Control of Aircraft (National Archives U.S.: Rec. Group 72, ID 7395560) 30 December 3

In quot. 1936 the capital letters indicate that DRONE is a military code name.

As usual, the success of the coinage has depended on several forces driving semantic drift. There's flying, making a buzzing noise, defending the nest or attacking invaders, flying in swarms, not doing regular or creative work, …

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