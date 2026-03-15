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Well, I'm not so sure about this:

What I find much more interesting and compelling is the video embedded in this article:

Humpback whale songs are structured like human language

Languagelike patterns in whale songs could make them easier for whales to learn

By Alexa Robles-Gil, Science (6 Feb 2025)

I strongly encourage LL readers to watch / listen to the video. What you will hear are eerie, enchanting humanoid sounds: eructations, belches, burps, whistles, squeaks, croaks, groans, melodic glides; repeated bilabials, velar stops, and other phonemic signals that, at least to my ear, may convey meaning.

The mysterious grunts and moans of the humpback whale have long captivated humans—so much so that we put recordings of them onto the Voyager spacecraft to convey the sounds of Earth to other life forms. A new study published today in Science reveals an unexpected similarity between human and humpback vocalizations: The songs have a statistical structure similar to that of human language.

“This is a really elegant paper,” says whale biologist Shane Gero of Carleton University, who was not involved with the work. “When we listen long enough and when we look, we find more complexity in these animal communication systems.” The findings suggest this structure might exist because whale songs, just like human language, are communication systems transmitted through social learning, Gero says.

Some animals, such as dogs, make their vocalizations instinctively—they don’t need to learn how to bark. But like human language, humpback whale song is culturally transmitted. Male humpbacks learn the songs, thought to be used to attract mates, from other males. Also like language, humpback whale songs have patterns and structure—individual “elements,” such as a single grunt, combine to form phrases, strung together into “themes” that make up a song, which can last 30 minutes.

So does whale song have some of the features that make it easier for human babies to learn language? To find out, whale biologist Ellen Garland from the University of St. Andrews and her team turned to babies for inspiration. Infants, confronted with a stream of nonstop language, must figure out where the boundaries of words are. They learn to discern individual words by detecting statistical patterns. The sounds within a given word are repeated often, making this chain of sounds predictable—but it’s less predictable which word will come next, so these “dips” in probability hint at a word boundary. Garland and her team segmented recordings of whale song using the same technique.

…

When Garland’s team applied the method to 8 years’ worth of songs from a humpback population in New Caledonia, she was “dumbfounded” to find that whale song structure aligns with a pattern found in human language. Across different languages, researchers have found a predictable relationship in how often common and rare words appear in language: For instance, the most common word in English (“the”) appears twice as often as the second most common word (“of”). This statistical pattern—called Zipf’s law—is thought to make language easier to learn. And the humpback whale song showed a similar pattern. This suggests Zipf’s law might emerge in any complex, culturally transmitted communication system.

The findings don’t suggest whales have a language, where combinations of sounds have fixed meaning and join together in grammatical structures, Garland emphasizes. But the research offers scientists an “amazing window” into how this core property of human communication appears in other species.

To me, these whale sounds are not meaningless, but I have no idea what they mean.

Selected readings

[h.t. Cynthia Hagstrom]

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